‘Homeland’ to End With Season 8 at Showtime

“Homeland” is officially ending after eight seasons.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Monday, noting that “Alex [Gansa] and Claire [Danes] both started talking about it last season.” Showtime programming president Gary Levine also noted that the show “is not limping into the sunset. Last season was one of its best ever.” Season 8 will premiere in June 2019. Showtime had previously renewed the show for Seasons 7 and 8 back in 2016.

The news was not unexpected, as series star Claire Danes previously told Howard Stern that the eighth season would be the last.

“Now we’ve got one more season after this and then we’re wrapping it up,” Stern told Danes in the interview, to which Danes responded, “Yeah.” When Stern asked, “How do we feel about this?” Danes replied, “Really conflicted.” She added, “I’ll be ready for a reprieve from that,” noting that her character, Carrie Mathison, is “a lot.”

“Homeland” was developed for American television by Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series “Prisoners of War” by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Danes, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem also serve as executive producers.