Julia Roberts on the ‘Mental Challenge’ of Shooting ‘Homecoming’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Esmail and Julia RobertsAmazon 'Homecoming' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jul 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project.

“I just think that what Eli and Micah have written is such a great old-fashioned yarn set in this really modern conundrum of a morality play. And you put that in Sam [Esmail’s] incredibly stylish, capable, huge hands, it seemed a very safe place to be,” she said at the Television Critics Assn. panel for the series Saturday.

The recent star of “Money Monster” and “Wonder” noted that the process of filming “Homecoming” wasn’t “that different” from the way she has been asked to work on films, based on the way they shot it and the fact that Esmail directed all of the episodes.

“We were all together in the way you would be on a movie,” she said.

However, the show still posed new challenges for the veteran actress — specifically an 11-page scene that was filmed as one continuously, traveling shot.

“It was a great mental challenge every day,” she said, noting that is what she loved about the project. “It became really the fuel a lot of times — how many pages are we going to do tomorrow and is it one shot for all of them or are we going to do a couple of shots?”

Related

The “oner” took seven or eight takes, and Roberts said “likely me tripping” caused the need for multiple takes. But she also had a lot of props with which to contend. “It’s not just about, can you be prepared?” she pointed out. “It’s about being prepared while walking up and down flights of stairs…on the phone.”

But, she continued, “It was weird — it was like the harder the task, the faster we accomplished it. It was very strange.”

Roberts admitted she wasn’t specifically looking for a return to television when “Homecoming” came up for her.

“I guess I didn’t really think of it as small screen, big screen. I don’t know — my television is big,” she said.

But more seriously, she noted that while having “more time to shoot and more time to unravel people” seemed like a great opportunity, she also doesn’t see a big distinction between the mediums today.

“Everything is just so good, the bar is just so high, and for me it’s just nice to bring something into people’s homes. We’re like a delivery service — we’re delivering entertainment into your homes,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking

    'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'McMafia' Renewed at AMC

    Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project. “I just think that […]

  • Jason Segel2018 Sundance Film Festival -

    AMC Greenlights Anthology Series Created by, Starring Jason Segel

    Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project. “I just think that […]

  • 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Team Talks

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Team Talks 'Big' Season 2

    Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project. “I just think that […]

  • WATCH: Amazon Sets Date, Trailer for

    Amazon Releases First Trailer, Date for Matthew Weiner's 'The Romanoffs' (Watch)

    Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project. “I just think that […]

  • Anthony Joe Russo

    Amazon, Russo Brothers Partner on International Event Series

    Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project. “I just think that […]

  • Sam Esmail and Julia RobertsAmazon 'Homecoming'

    Julia Roberts on the 'Mental Challenge' of Shooting 'Homecoming'

    Julia Roberts is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 tv movie “The Normal Heart” in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s new thriller based on Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz’s podcast of the same name. And what brought her back to the medium were the men behind the project. “I just think that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad