Hollywood Mourns Producer Craig Zadan: ‘He Had Music and Dance in His Soul’

Friends and colleagues of Craig Zadan remembered the prolific producer of musicals, TV shows and movies for his talent in shepherding ambitious productions, for his loyalty and support and for his love of the industry.

Zadan’s death at 69 following complications from shoulder replacement surgery shocked the industry when the news broke Tuesday evening. Zadan and his longtime producing partner Neil Meron were among the industry’s busiest teams, steering numerous projects at any given time including NBC’s next live musical event, “Hair,” slated for 2019. The pair also produced the Oscar telecast for ABC from 2013 to 2015.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt announced Zadan’s death on Tuesday. “Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business,” Greenblatt said.

Stars who worked with Zadon and Meron over the years took Twitter to hail his memory. John Legend, star of NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Tweeted: “RIP to our friend Craig. He produced ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ with us and also produced the Oscars when Common and I sang ‘Glory’ in front of a replica of the Pettus Bridge. A wonderful producer and a lovely man.”

Neil Patrick Harris considered Zadan “a friend my entire adult life.”

I’m stunned and saddened the unexpected passing of Craig Zadan. He’s been a friend my entire adult life, championed me to host the Oscars, brought musical theatre back to TV. A wonderful, kind spirit. My sincere condolences to his family and his partner, Elwood. #RIP pic.twitter.com/BWLDmViJar — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 22, 2018

Kevin Bacon commended the “Footloose” producer, claiming that Zadan “had music and dance in his soul.”

Wow so sad to hear about Craig Zadan. He had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place. RIP Craig and Cut Loose! — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 22, 2018

Michael Chiklis called Zadan “a true gentleman and a thoughtful, sensitive and tremendously talented producer.”

Devastated to hear of Craig Zadan's sudden passing. He was a true gentleman and a thoughtful, sensitive and tremendously talented producer. My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace Craig. — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) August 22, 2018

Adam Shankman said he was “so confused and disoriented” after hearing of Zadan’s passing. They worked together on the 2007 remake of “Hairspray.”

In shock….Craig Zadan, my colleague and producer of Hairspray and so many musicals has passed…. prayers for him and his loved ones….I’m so confused and disoriented….he and… https://t.co/wy17UOJIUj — Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) August 22, 2018

“Hamilton” and “Book of Mormon” breakout Rory O’Malley praised Zadan’s contributions to musical theater on Twitter: “I’m absolutely shocked to hear that Craig Zadan has passed away. He dedicated his life to bringing musical theater to the masses and succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.”

I’m absolutely shocked to hear that Craig Zadan has passed away. He dedicated his life to bringing musical theater to the masses and succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. My condolences to his family and his producing partner @neilmeron. https://t.co/aoJk4H7QNe — Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) August 22, 2018

Donna Murphy, who is currently appearing in “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway, recalled Zadan as “such a passionate & committed man.”

So deeply shocked & saddened to hear this news . Such a passionate & committed man. Love & blessings to his loved ones . 💖💫@craigzadan https://t.co/Dalpc5v2id — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) August 22, 2018

The Academy pointed to Zadan’s “spirit” in paying tribute.

Today, we celebrate the life of Craig Zadan, Oscars producer and dear friend to the Academy. His talent, spirit and dedication to film have inspired us all. pic.twitter.com/X25g8yPb32 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 22, 2018

GLAAD remembered honoring Zadan in 2012 for “accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people through his work. Our love goes out to his partner Elwood Hopkins and his producing partner Neil Meron.

We're so sad to hear about the passing of the incredible producer Craig Zadan. We honored Craig at the #GLAADawards in 2012 for accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people through his work. Our love goes out to his partner Elwood Hopkins and his producing partner Neil Meron. pic.twitter.com/OAfaXtOmUX — GLAAD (@glaad) August 22, 2018

The Tony Awards also paid their respects to the Tony nominee.

Rest in peace to Tony Nominee, Producer Craig Zadan https://t.co/DXQIy5XNNF — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 22, 2018

Among others who remembered Zadan were Katie Couric, Sean Hayes, and David Alan Grier.

This is so heartbreaking. 💔A wonderful man and a brilliant producer. https://t.co/eCWj9P7aET — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 22, 2018

I am devastated by the news of the passing of my dear friend and film, tv & Broadway producer, @craigzadan. My life and career were forever changed by the opportunities he and his producing partner, @neilmeron, provided me over the years. I will miss him, dearly. pic.twitter.com/SoPSZCCrkE — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 22, 2018