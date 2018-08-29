‘Hollywood Medium’ Renewed by E! for Season 4

E! has renewed “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” for a fourth season. The reality show follows titular medium Henry as he gives readings to celebrities looking for advice, connection, healing and closure.

In season three, Henry performed services for La Toya Jackson, Chrissy Metz, Jim Parsons, Lucy Hale, Titus Burgess, Selma Blair, Kristin Cavallari, Teresa Giudice, Iggy Azalea, Guiliana Rancic, Christina El Moussa, Padma Lakshmi, and more.

Among the moments highlights from season 3 are “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz getting a message from her grandmother to give to her ailing mother; “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Margo connecting with his best friend who had passed just weeks before; Hollywood legends David and Rosanna Arquette connecting with their sister Alexis who had recently departed and actress Megan Fox’s special reading in which she reveals to Tyler that she has her own supernatural gifts. Later in the season, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice struggled to keep her composure when Tyler connected to her recently deceased mother, and pop music legend LaToya Jackson finally found closure with the passing of her icon brother, Michael Jackson, when Tyler revealed his death could have been prevented.

“Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” is produced by Red Arrow Studios’ 44 Blue Productions and Corbett-Stern Productions in association with Mortar Media. Michael Corbett, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Larry Stern, Cameron Kadison and Sarah Skibitzke serve as executive producers on the show.