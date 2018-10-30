You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner Cast in BBC Conspiracy Drama ‘The Capture’

Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner will star in “The Capture,” the upcoming conspiracy drama from Heyday and NBCUniversal for BBC One in the U.K.

Turner (“War and Peace”) plays Shaun Emery, an Afghan war veteran whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. When damning CCTV footage emerges from an incident in London, it isn’t long before Shaun finds himself fighting for his freedom once again.

Grainger (“Strike”) is a detective, Rachel Carey, assigned to investigate. She must discover if there is more to the shocking evidence than first meets the eye in a story that poses timely questions about surveillance and video fakery.

Ben Chanan (“Cyberbully”) wrote the series and Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios are producing. “I am thrilled to have Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner leading our cast,” he said. “As detective and suspect respectively, Rachel and Shaun must grapple their way through a world of deception and moral uncertainty.”

Holliday Grainger said: “Ben Chanan’s scripts are totally absorbing – I’m excited to explore the mind of DI Rachel Carey.” Callum Turner said his character is “funny yet wounded, complex, visceral and dangerous” and added the “epic journey he goes on was one I wanted to travel.”

Filming gets underway on the six-parter in Nov. NBCUniversal International Distribution will handle international sales of the series.

