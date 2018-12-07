‘Hit the Floor’ Canceled After Four Seasons at BET

BET has canceled “Hit the Floor” after four seasons.

“At this time, BET Networks will not be moving forward with a fifth season of ‘Hit The Floor.’” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to the most passionate fans ever who helped to bring one more season of the #DevilsNation to the screen, and the incredible cast and dancers. We would especially like to thank and recognize the acclaimed Executive Producer and Creator of the series James LaRosa for his passion and vision. We look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership.”

Season 4 of the the show debuted back in July. It explored the world of professional basketball as seen through the eyes of the the dance team for the fictional LA Devils, known as the Devil Girls. It starred Brent Antonello, Katherine Bailess, Kyndall Ferguson, McKinley Freeman, Tiffany Hines, Jonathan “Lil J” McDaniel, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Cort King, Kristian Kordula, and Teyana Taylor. In addition to LaRosa,

BET is also currently working on a series adaptation of “Boomerang” as well as “American Soul,” based on the life of “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, among several other scripted offerings. It was also announced in November that Tracy Oliver’s planned series adaptation of “The First Wives Club” would be moving from Paramount Network to BET.