Hillary Clinton to Produce Women’s Suffrage Drama Series with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television

Hillary Clinton
Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television is developing a series on the women’s suffrage movement in the United States with former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton attached as an executive producer, Variety has confirmed.

The Amblin has optioned the rights to the Elaine Weiss book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.” The book follows the activists who led the decades-long fight to grant women the right to vote and sheds light on how close the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment really was. The series will developed for premium cable or streaming platforms.

The project marks Clinton’s first foray into producing a scripted television series. It was also recently announced that she will appear in a guest role in the fifth season premiere of the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary” along fellow former Secretaries of State Gen. Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright.

“At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss’s unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who– in the face of towering economic, racial, and political opposition – fought for and won American women’s right to vote,” Clinton said. “Unfolding over six-weeks in the summer of 1920, ‘The Woman’s Hour’ is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times. So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate. I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere.”

Clinton will executive produce along with Weiss and Amblin Television’s co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey

Clinton is repped by Williams & Connolly LLP and Ziffren Brittenham. Weiss is repped by WME.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of “The Woman’s Hour” development.

  • Finding Your Roots

    PBS: An Appreciation for the Vegetables of TV (Column)

  • Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton to Produce Women's Suffrage Drama Series with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television

  • Aidy Bryant

    Hulu Orders Comedy Series 'Shrill' Starring Aidy Bryant

  • Alf

    'ALF' Reboot in Development at Warner Bros. TV

  • Jeff Fager

    CBS News, ‘60 Minutes’ Come Under Scrutiny Amid Moonves Chaos

  • WGN America's New 'Carter' Can't Beat

    WGN America's New 'Carter' Can't Replace the Network's Former Drama Slate (Column)

  46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

    46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

