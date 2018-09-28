You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hillary Clinton Guest Stars in ‘Murphy Brown’ Premiere as Secretarial Candidate

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season.

Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one “L.” She arrived at Murphy’s new cable news show, “Murphy in the Morning,” to interview for the “secretarial position.”

“Your reputation proceeds you, but I want you to know I’m not afraid of hard work, I’m qualified, and I’m ready on day one,” Clinton said to Murphy at the start of her interview.

Murphy went on to ask if she had any secretarial experience (“For four years I was the secretary … of a very large organization,” she replied) and if she had experience with technology and teamwork.

“I do have some experience with emails,” she said. And on the topic of how many people it takes to run a production, she relied on another one of her campaign mottos: “Everyone works together, it takes a village.”

In the end, though, Murphy said although she was “very impressive,” she was “maybe a little over-qualified” and needed some time to think about the hire. Clinton left Murphy with a business card that said her email address was “Hilary at you could have had me dot com.”

Related

This marks the first of Clinton’s two CBS cameos this fall television season. She will also appear in the fifth season premiere of “Madam Secretary.”

Murphy Brown” creator and showrunner Diane English first teased this cameo appearance during the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the revival, saying they had an “enormously famous person” in the first episode.

“We’ve always tried to blur the lines between fiction and reality, and we were so successful in doing that in the first iteration of this show that the vice president thought Murphy was a real person,” English said. “And so we plan to do the same thing again.”

The original “Murphy Brown,” which ran on CBS for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998, became known for a wide range of cameos. Iconic figures in pop culture such as Aretha Franklin appeared, as did big names in the news media, such as Connie Chung, and politics — most notably Dan Quayle from that latter arena.

Quayle famously criticized “Murphy Brown” for “promoting” single motherhood when Bergen’s character got pregnant with her son and decided to have and raise him on her own, and dropping his name became a common occurrence on the series afterwards, but he also appeared in the 1992 episode “You Say Potatoe, I Say Potato: Part 2.”

For the revival, English chose to start those cameos with someone whose politics much more closely align with the titular character of Murphy’s. Now the question is whether the show will reach across the aisle for future ones.

“Murphy Brown” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Hillary Clinton Guest Stars in 'Murphy

    Hillary Clinton Guest Stars in 'Murphy Brown' Premiere as Secretarial Candidate

    Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season. Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    Nearly 1,000 SAG-AFTRA Members Picket Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty

    Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season. Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one […]

  • christine blasey ford

    The Kavanaugh Hearings Were Pitched at One Viewer — Trump (Column)

    Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season. Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one […]

  • Richard Gere and Billy Howle

    Richard Gere to Launch BBC Series ‘MotherFatherSon’ in Cannes at Mipcom

    Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season. Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one […]

  • Fotini Paraskakis Leaves Endemol Shine for The

    Fotini Paraskakis Leaves Endemol Shine for The Story Lab

    Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season. Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one […]

  • Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called

    Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers 'Lying Skanks'

    Hillary Clinton was the first big name cameo of “Murphy Brown’s” revival season. Clinton appeared in the Sept. 27 premiere of the Candice Bergen-led sitcom — but not as herself. Instead, she was “Hilary,” a woman who said she is often mistaken for the former presidential candidate but actually spells her name with only one […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad