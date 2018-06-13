Apple Orders Hilde Lysiak Series From Dana Fox, Dara Resnik

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a drama series about pre-teen investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, Variety has confirmed.

The series follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The story is inspired by the true story of Lysiak’s reporting. She was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper, Orange Street News. Her investigative skills have garnered national and international media attention. In the face of negative feedback from online commenters, Lysiak fought back, taking her story viral. Today, she works with young voices in an effort to empower the next generation of influencers, activists, and leaders.

Apple has ordered 10 episodes.

The series is created and executive produced by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Joy Gorman Wettels and Sharlene Martin also executive produce. Jon M. Chu will direct and executive produce. The series is produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

This marks the latest Apple project from Anonymous and Paramount. Previously, the streamer secured the rights to produce a series based on the novel “Shantaram,” with the two companies also producing. The novel was being adapted as a film, but in January, it was announced that Anonymous and Paramount had won the rights to the book after a bidding war. The two companies have also acquired the rights to the sequel novel “The Mountain Shadow.”

Deadline first reported the Lysiak series.