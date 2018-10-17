You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'High School Musical' Disney Streaming Series Casts Joshua Bassett in Lead Role

Joshua Bassett
The Disney streaming service series “High School Musical: The Musical” has found its lead.

Joshua Bassett has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming series, which is slated to debut in late 2019. Bassett will play Ricky, a cynical but charming high school junior who launches a bold plan to win back his ex-girlfriend Nini by auditioning to star opposite her in the school’s production of “High School Musical.”

“As someone whose childhood was shaped by the cultural phenomenon that is ‘High School Musical,’ I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to tell this story. Go Wildcats!” Bassett said.

17 year-old Bassett is an actor, singer, dancer and guitarist. Since age seven, he has performed in over 30 musical theater productions and had roles in several commercials and television series including a recurring role in Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle” and a guest starring role in the upcoming crime anthology “Dirty John” for Bravo.

He is repped by The Osbrink Agency, Artistic Endeavors and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Joshua’s interpretation of the Ricky character was brilliant – funny, winning and, at the same time, uniquely vulnerable,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “The audience is going to love watching this charismatic young actor put his stamp on this next chapter of the ‘High School Musical’ franchise.”

The series will be filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah, in a single-camera documentary style. The 10 episode story follows as a group of high school students who stage a performance of “High School Musical” for their fall theater production, only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage. Every episode will include a new rendition of a beloved song from “High School Musical” as well as an original song.

“High School Musical: The Musical” is executive produced by novelist, former Broadway performer, and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Tim Federle, as well as Oliver Goldstick. who will serves as showrunner. “High School Musical” executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush are also set to executive produce the series.

 

