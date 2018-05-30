‘High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists ‘Ferdinand’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Federle
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series.

Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that began with “Better Nate Than Ever” as well as several cocktail recipe books including “Tequila Mockingbird.” He co-wrote the libretto for the Broadway musical adaptation of “Tuck Everlasting” and won the Humanitas Prize for co-writing the screenplay for “Ferdinand.” He is also writing the screenplay for an animated film, “Foster,” with the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. He is repped by CAA, Magnet Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.

The exact nature of the plot of the series is being kept under wraps. At this time, no one from the original films is attached to the project.

The original “High School Musical” film launched on Disney Channel in 2006. It proved to be the most successful Disney Channel original movie of all time, setting both ratings and DVD sales records. “High School Musical 2” followed in 2007, with the final entry, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” being released theatrically in 2008. The franchise helped launch the careers of stars like Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. Kenny Ortega directed all three of the films, which were all written by Peter Barsocchini.

Disney announced in August that they would be ending their distribution deal with Netflix in order to launch their own branded streaming service. It will be home to content from across the company’s vast library, including Disney, Marvel, “Star Wars,” and Pixar projects. In addition, should Disney complete its proposed $52.4 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, it is likely that company’s film and TV assets could find its way to the streaming service as well.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • 'The Americans': Analyzing Keri Russell, Matthew

    Breaking Down the 'Reel' CIA of 'The Americans' With Real-Life Former Agents

    The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series. Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that […]

  • National Geographical Partners

    Tim Pastore Departs Post as National Geographic Original Programming President

    The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series. Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that […]

  • Vanessa Marano and Danny Ramirez

    Vanessa Marano, Danny Ramirez to Star in Stonestreet Anthology Series 'DOT' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series. Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that […]

  • Vincent Sadusky Univision

    Broadcast TV Veteran Vincent Sadusky Named CEO of Univision Communications

    The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series. Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that […]

  • Succession HBO

    TV Review: 'Succession' on HBO

    The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series. Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that […]

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Finale Tops 'Roseanne'

    The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series. Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad