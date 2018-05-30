‘High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists ‘Ferdinand’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

The planned “High School Musical” TV series in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming service has found its writer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tim Federle, who worked on the screenplay for the animated comedy “Ferdinand,” is attached to write and executive produce the series.

Federle is the author of a series of young adult novels that began with “Better Nate Than Ever” as well as several cocktail recipe books including “Tequila Mockingbird.” He co-wrote the libretto for the Broadway musical adaptation of “Tuck Everlasting” and won the Humanitas Prize for co-writing the screenplay for “Ferdinand.” He is also writing the screenplay for an animated film, “Foster,” with the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. He is repped by CAA, Magnet Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.

The exact nature of the plot of the series is being kept under wraps. At this time, no one from the original films is attached to the project.

The original “High School Musical” film launched on Disney Channel in 2006. It proved to be the most successful Disney Channel original movie of all time, setting both ratings and DVD sales records. “High School Musical 2” followed in 2007, with the final entry, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” being released theatrically in 2008. The franchise helped launch the careers of stars like Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. Kenny Ortega directed all three of the films, which were all written by Peter Barsocchini.

Disney announced in August that they would be ending their distribution deal with Netflix in order to launch their own branded streaming service. It will be home to content from across the company’s vast library, including Disney, Marvel, “Star Wars,” and Pixar projects. In addition, should Disney complete its proposed $52.4 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, it is likely that company’s film and TV assets could find its way to the streaming service as well.