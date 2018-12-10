×
Watch the First Look at Scandinavian Fantasy Series ‘Hidden’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Viaplay

Banijay and its Scandinavian outfit Yellow Bird (“Millennium”) have unveiled the promo of the anticipated fantasy thriller series “Hidden,” which stars Izabella Scorupco (“GoldenEye”) and August Wittgenstein (“The Crown”).

Commissioned by MTG Studios, “Hidden” is based on Filip Alexanderson’s novel “Förstfödd” and takes place in modern-day Stockholm, where people living on the margins discover they have supernatural forces.

Now in post-production, the eight-part series, which blends the paranormal with hard-hitting realism and psychological drama, was introduced to buyers at Mipcom in October. Scorupco told Variety that the 1970s-set series was a highly personal project and described her character in the show as “the most beautiful and compassionate” she’s ever played.

The series is rooted in Scandinavia’s mythology, and follows a subspecies of humans who have enhanced abilities. Although it’s a fantasy series, Scorupco said the show raised issues affecting today’s Scandinavia. “We have this amazingly well-off society, and yet there are some people who are paperless and refugees who can’t be part of the system,” she said.

Related

In the series, Scorupco plays Eldh, a trained boxer who for decades has taken care of the outcasts who represent “the hidden ones.” KShe helps the police and social services investigate new and old cases within the hidden world, and helps ordinary people cope with the sudden discovery of their supernatural powers.

The actress said she was drawn to the project after bonding with some homeless people she met during her first trip to Berkeley, California, where her daughter had just moved to attend college. “It changed my perspective,” said Scorupco. “Many of these people living in the streets…are highly educated, and they gave up up everything after experiencing a trauma which provoked a chemical unbalance. They are uncapable of going back.”

Viaplay boarded the series from the start of development, in accord with Yellow Bird. “We’re both dedicated to telling local stories in original languages,” said Berna Levin, who produced the series for Yellow Bird. Levin’s credits include hit Scandinavian shows “Occupied,” “Millenium” and “Wallander.”

Levin said she hoped the series will lure younger audiences and “start a conversation.” “Great fantasy is always about some deeper issues,” Levin said, adding that the series has a universal dimension because “in every society some people fall into the cracks.”

Caroline Torrance, head of scripted at Banijay, said the show was aimed at broad audiences.

“Hidden” will premiere exclusively on MTG’s Nordic streaming service, Viaplay, followed by a broadcast on TV3 in Sweden. Watch the promo below:

  • Watch: First Look at Scandinavian Fantasy

