Henry Winkler Wins First Emmy: ‘I Wrote This (Speech) 43 Years Ago’

Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades.

The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated for guest actor in a comedy series for “Battery Park” and guest actor in a drama series for “Battery Park.”

“I wrote this 43 years ago,” he joked about his speech.

“Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you sit at the table long enough, the chips will come your way,'” he marveled during his speech. “Tonight, I got to clear the table.”

He went on to thank the HBO series’ creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and advised the audience that if they ever get the chance to work with the duo to “run, don’t walk.” In addition to the cast and crew and his reps, Winkler also thanked his family, concluding his speech by calling out his children, saying, “Jed, Zoe, and Max, you can go to bed now!”

Henry defeated fellow actors Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), Louie Anderson (“Baskets”), Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Titus Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).