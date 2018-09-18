Henry Winkler Wins First Emmy: ‘I Wrote This (Speech) 43 Years Ago’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Henry Winkler
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades.

The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated for guest actor in a comedy series for “Battery Park” and guest actor in a drama series for “Battery Park.”

“I wrote this 43 years ago,” he joked about his speech.

“Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you sit at the table long enough, the chips will come your way,'” he marveled during his speech. “Tonight, I got to clear the table.”

He went on to thank the HBO series’ creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and advised the audience that if they ever get the chance to work with the duo to “run, don’t walk.” In addition to the cast and crew and his reps, Winkler also thanked his family, concluding his speech by calling out his children, saying, “Jed, Zoe, and Max, you can go to bed now!”

Henry defeated fellow actors Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), Louie Anderson (“Baskets”), Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Titus Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Henry Winkler

    Henry Winkler Wins First Emmy: 'I Wrote This (Speech) 43 Years Ago'

    Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades. The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated […]

  • RuPaul, Jenifer Lewis and Padma Lakshmi

    Stars Get Political on Emmys Red Carpet With Nike, Anti-Kavanaugh Statements

    Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades. The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated […]

  • Emmys statue

    Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List (Updating)

    Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades. The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated […]

  • Joe Ianniello

    CBS CEO Ianniello: Workplace Culture is 'A Personal Commitment of Mine'

    Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades. The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated […]

  • Adam Driver to Host 'SNL' Season

    Adam Driver to Host 'SNL' Season 44 Opener, Kanye West to Perform

    Henry Winkler won his very first Emmy — and it only took four decades. The seasoned actor won the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry” on Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This was Winkler’s sixth Emmy nomination. His most recent was in 2000, when he was nominated […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad