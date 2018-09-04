Henry Cavill to Star in ‘Witcher’ Series at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

As Variety reported exclusively last year, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series. In addition, Alik Sakharov,  Alex Garcia Lopez, and Charlotte Brändström will all direct portions of the eight-episode first season, with Sakharov also serving as executive producer.

Sakharov will direct four episodes, including the first. Garcia Lopez and Brändström will direct two each.

This will mark Cavill’s first television role since 2010 when he last appeared on Showtime’s historical drama “The Tudors.” The British actor is primarily known for his film roles, having recently starred in the blockbuster action film “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” He is also known for his role as Superman in the DC Universe, having played the role in the film’s “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League.”

He is repped by WME, The Garcia Company and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.

“The Witcher” began as a series of short stories published in Poland by author Andrzej Sapkowski in the 1980s. The most recent novel, “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013. The series has also been adapted into a popular video game franchise as well as comic books and tabletop games.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Gaming

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man

    Video Game Review: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

  • ‘Darksiders III:' More Metroid Than 'Zelda,'

    ‘Darksiders III:' More Metroid Than 'Zelda,' 'Diablo'-Inspired Predecessors

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

  • 'Life is Strange 2:' Contemporary Coming

    'Life is Strange 2:' Contemporary Coming of Age Tale Filled With Heartache

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

  • Suda51 demolishes the fourth wall in

    Suda51 Demolishes Fourth Wall In 'Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes'

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

  • Nintendo Releases Labo Vehicle Kit Details

    Nintendo Releases Labo Vehicle Kit Details Ahead of Sept. 14 Launch

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

  • 'Final Fantasy XIV' Passes 14 Million

    'Final Fantasy XIV' Passes 14 Million Players During Fifth Anniversary

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

  • Police cars block off a street

    Jacksonville Shooting Survivor Files Lawsuit Against Bar, Electronic Arts

    Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series based on “The Witcher,” Variety has learned. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad