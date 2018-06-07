‘The Crown’ Season 3: Helena Bonham Carter Gives Update, Says She Looks Nothing Like Princess Margaret

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

The third season of “The Crown” has yet to start filming, but Helena Bonham Carter is already feeling the pressure that comes with portraying members of the British royal family. At Tuesday’s “Ocean’s 8” premiere in New York, the actress expressed her anxieties ahead of production day.

“I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety on the “Ocean’s 8” red carpet. “It’s exciting. We start in a few weeks, and I think we’re all — we’re completely terrified. I think also because the first two seasons were such a success, we have the onus of inheriting the responsibility of doing justice to all these genuinely famous people, and then on top of it, inheriting them from this previous generation of actors who’ve done such good jobs.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of the period drama series were based on the inner-workings of the royals during the early days of Elizabeth II’s reign. But Season 3 will make a significant time jump, which required hiring an entirely new cast of middle-aged actors. Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as the Queen, while Bonham Carter will take over for Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

“None of us look at all like our previous generation,” Bonham Carter said. “We don’t actually look like our real people either. I don’t look like Margaret. I don’t think Olivia looks particularly like the Queen, but it’s interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence. The good thing is that all the characters are so multifaceted, so we will probably capture different bits.”

Season 3 of “The Crown” will begin filming in the United Kingdom later this summer.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Seth Meyers Path to Parity

    Seth Meyers on Samantha Bee, Michelle Wolf and 'Jokes Seth Can't Tell'

    The third season of “The Crown” has yet to start filming, but Helena Bonham Carter is already feeling the pressure that comes with portraying members of the British royal family. At Tuesday’s “Ocean’s 8” premiere in New York, the actress expressed her anxieties ahead of production day. “I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety on the […]

  • NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 04: Singer

    CMT Extends Its Music Awards Into Nashville City Celebration

    The third season of “The Crown” has yet to start filming, but Helena Bonham Carter is already feeling the pressure that comes with portraying members of the British royal family. At Tuesday’s “Ocean’s 8” premiere in New York, the actress expressed her anxieties ahead of production day. “I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety on the […]

  • Strange Angel

    TV Review: 'Strange Angel' on CBS All Access

    The third season of “The Crown” has yet to start filming, but Helena Bonham Carter is already feeling the pressure that comes with portraying members of the British royal family. At Tuesday’s “Ocean’s 8” premiere in New York, the actress expressed her anxieties ahead of production day. “I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety on the […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - NYC Auditions. (ABC/Eric

    TV News Roundup: 'American Idol' Announces Audition Dates, Locations for Season 2

    The third season of “The Crown” has yet to start filming, but Helena Bonham Carter is already feeling the pressure that comes with portraying members of the British royal family. At Tuesday’s “Ocean’s 8” premiere in New York, the actress expressed her anxieties ahead of production day. “I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety on the […]

  • Charles Esten (Deacon Claybourne) and Clare

    'Nashville' Stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten Talk Series End

    The third season of “The Crown” has yet to start filming, but Helena Bonham Carter is already feeling the pressure that comes with portraying members of the British royal family. At Tuesday’s “Ocean’s 8” premiere in New York, the actress expressed her anxieties ahead of production day. “I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety on the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad