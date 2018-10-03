TV News Roundup: HBO Releases First Photo of Helen Mirren as Catherine the Great

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and HBO has released a new photo of Helen Mirren as the Russian empress Catherine the Great.

DATES

Fox Sports Films is debuting three documentaries in honor of legendary player moments from Kirk Gibson, Jim Abbott and Aaron Boone. The first documentary, “Walk-Off Stories: Improbably Gibson,” will premiere Oct. 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Directed by Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach of Mandalay Sports Media, the film will take a look at Gibson’s walk-off home run in Game one of the 1988 World Series alongside unique footage and interviews from players, coaches, broadcasters and fans. Mike Ramsdell is directing the second documentary “Set Apart: The Jim Abbott Story,” which will premiere Oct. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox. The film follows the life story of Abbott, a pitcher without a right hand, and will also include interviews with Scott Boras, and Wade Boggs. Rounding out the list is “Walk-Off Stories: From a Battle to a War,” which will air Oct. 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox. Directed by Willie Ebersol, the film looks back at the 2003 ALCS Game seven between the Red Sox & Yankees, which ended with a walk-off home run from Boone.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix has released the first official trailer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which is set to premiere Oct. 26 on Netflix. Starring Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch Sabrina, the trailer shows off a younger, darker side of the character, who must choose between the witch world and the human world on her sixteenth birthday. Also starring in the show are Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, who play Sabrina’s aunts, as well as Ross Lynch who plays her boyfriend. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is executive producing alongside “Riverdale” collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. Watch the full trailer below.

HBO has released a first look photo of Helen Mirren as the titular character in its upcoming four episode miniseries “Catherine the Great.” Written by Nigel Williams and directed by Philip Martin, the show follows Catherine at the end of her reign, during which she had a passionate affair with the Russian military commander Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke). Several new cast members have also been announced including Gina McKee, Rory Kinnear, Richard Roxburgh, Kevin R. McNally and Sam Palladio who will join previously announced stars Mirren, Clarke and Joseph Quinn.

DEVELOPMENT

Jimmy Kimmel is partnering with Caesar’s Entertainment to open a new comedy club at the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas next year. The new club will showcase both up and coming comedians alongside more big-name talent, all curated by Kimmel and his team. “Building a club like this in my hometown is a dream come true,” Kimmel said. “I’ve done extensive research consulting with veteran comics to create the ideal venue for comedians and comedy lovers. My aim is to capture the spirit of classic Vegas with late night shows, surprise guests, live music, memorabilia from my career and food that will rival the finest restaurants in town.” The 8000 square foot venue will seat 300 guests and will be open seven days a week.

CASTING

Vince Vaughn is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “F is for Family.” Vaughn, who is also an executive producer on the show, will voice the character of Colonel Chet Stevenson, a legendary Air Force fighter pilot who becomes Frank’s (Bill Burr) new neighbor. The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price and was recently renewed for a third season in June.

RATINGS

NBC again dominated Tuesday, with “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” and “New Amsterdam” ranking as the top three shows of the night in the key demo, although all three shows dipped from last week. “The Voice” led off with a 1.8 rating and 9.2 million viewers. “This Is Us” followed with a 2.4 and 8.8 million. “New Amsterdam” came in with a 1.6 and 7.5 million.