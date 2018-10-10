You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Helen Hunt Joins BBC’s World War II Drama ‘World on Fire’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Helen Hunt
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing.

The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the war as seen through the eyes ordinary people from from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the U.S.

Jonah Hauer-King (“Howard’s End”) and Julia Brown (“The Last Kingdom”) will also star in the series, which has a varied international cast. New names added alongside Hunt include Zofia Wichłacz (“Warsaw 44”), Brian J. Smith (“Sense8”), Tomasz Kot (“Cold War”), and Eugenie Derouand (“Genius”).

Filming starts this week in Prague, Poland. The Shoot will also take in Manchester, London, Paris and Berlin.

Damien Timmer, Mammoth Screen managing director, said the series “pieces together World War II with Pete’s characteristic irreverence and humanity.” He added: “From the siege of Warsaw, to Dunkirk, the fall of Paris and the battle of Britain, here is an epic story told on a human scale, with a truly international cast.”

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: “Pete’s funny, humane and poignant writing gives us a perspective on those early days of the Second World War which we have never seen before.”

ITV’s distribution arm, ITV Studios Global Entertainment, is handling international sales.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Helen Hunt

    Helen Hunt Joins BBC’s World War II Drama ‘World on Fire’

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

  • Taylor Swift at American Music Awards,

    TV Review: Swift, Cabello, Lipa, Cardi Leave Dudes in Dust on American Music Awards

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets Music Edition

    Watch Nickelback, Miley Cyrus Get Skewered in Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' Music Edition

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    Taylor Swift Opens American Music Awards With a Fiery 'I Did Something Bad'

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

  • Albert Kim

    Albert Kim Boards 'Kung Fu' Reboot in the Works at Fox

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    TV Roundup: Discovery Sets 'Deep Planet' Ocean Exploration Series

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

  • Taylor Swift American Music Awards

    How to Watch the American Music Awards Online

    Oscar-winner Helen Hunt has joined “World on Fire,” the upcoming World War II drama for the BBC. She takes a lead role alongside Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) in the drama from Peter Bowker (“The A Word”). ITV-backed production company Mammoth Screen is producing. The seven-part series tells the story of the first year of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad