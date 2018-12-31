×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hector Xtravaganza, Ball Icon and ‘Pose’ Consultant, Dies

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Consultant Hector Xtravaganza attends the premiere of FX's "Pose" at the Hammerstein Ballroom, in New YorkNY Premiere of FX's "Pose", New York, USA - 17 May 2018
CREDIT: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/S

Hector Xtravaganza, “grandfather” of the House of Xtravaganza and consultant for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” has died.

The House of Xtravaganza announced his death in an Instagram post.

“It is with profound sadness the House of Xtravaganza family announce the passing of our beloved Grandfather Hector,” the post reads. “He was a friend to everyone he met, a source of inspiration for all who knew him, and a cornerstone of our House family.”

Steven Canals, co-creator and an executive producer of “Pose,” called Xtravaganza a “devoted friend & beloved member of the #PoseFX family.”

“He was a show consultant, but more than that, he was a loyal Abuelo to all.”

“Pose” star Johnny Sibilly remembered him on Twitter.

“Rest in Power Hector,” he wrote. “A true icon, kind soul and trailblazer.”

“The world lost a bright light today,” wrote “Pose” producer and writer Our Lady J.

Born Hector Crespo, Xtravaganza legally changed his last name and was house father of Xtravaganza from 1993-1997 and 1999-2003. He adopted the honorary title of House Grandfather after 2003. The House of Xtravaganza was notable for being the first Latino house in the primarily African-American underground ball scene in New York.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Xtravaganza told Them of consulting for “Pose.” “With Ryan Murphy, how am I going to say no? That’s the best decision I’ve made in my life… I wouldn’t have let this go for anything. Like my grandmother always said, if a door closes, liquify yourself and ooze your way in.”

See more reacts below.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More TV

  • Consultant Hector Xtravaganza attends the premiere

    Hector Xtravaganza, Ball Icon and 'Pose' Consultant, Dies

    Hector Xtravaganza, “grandfather” of the House of Xtravaganza and consultant for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” has died. The House of Xtravaganza announced his death in an Instagram post. “It is with profound sadness the House of Xtravaganza family announce the passing of our beloved Grandfather Hector,” the post reads. “He was a friend to everyone he [...]

  • 'Outlander' Recap: A Tearful Reunion in

    'Outlander' Recap: A Tearful Reunion and Confession in 'The Birds and the Bees'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Birds and the Bees,” the ninth episode of “Outlander” Season 4. The latest “Outlander” episode continued to be quite the emotional roller coaster for poor Brianna (Sophie Skelton), who was just raped by Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), then met her birth father and [...]

  • Tribune Tower

    Tribune and Charter Spar as New Year's Eve Contract Deadline Approaches

    Tribune Media is accusing Charter Communications of dragging its feet in negotiations as the clock ticks down on the New Year’s Eve contract renewal deadline covering 33 Tribune stations and cabler WGN America in New York, Los Angeles and other markets. Tribune asserts that Charter has not been in touch with the Chicago-based TV station [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04:

    Comcast to Drop Jennifer Lopez-Owned Fuse Music Channel

    Comcast is dropping Fuse, the music cabler owned in part by Jennifer Lopez, raising questions about the independent channel’s future as a linear cable offering. Fuse blasted the cable giant on Sunday for the decision, asserting that it “met Comcast’s financial demands and no other requirements were ever communicated to us.” Comcast said its subscribers were [...]

  • ESPN

    Disney, Verizon Strike New Carriage Agreement

    Walt Disney and Verizon have struck a new carriage agreement, avoiding a showdown that might have taken popular ESPN college-football games away from subscribers of Verizon’s Fios service in the first days of 2019. “Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days,” the [...]

  • June Whitfield Dead: 'Absolutely Fabulous' Actress

    June Whitfield, 'Absolutely Fabulous' and 'Terry and June' Actress, Dies at 93

    Dame June Whitfield, known for her work on “Terry and June,” the “Carry On” movies and “Absolutely Fabulous” has died. The BBC is reporting that Whitfield died on Friday night at 93. Whitfield’s career touched just about every part of the entertainment industry from early radio comedies, acting in the “Carry On” films, to co-leading [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad