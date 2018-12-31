Hector Xtravaganza, Ball Icon and ‘Pose’ Consultant, Dies

Hector Xtravaganza, “grandfather” of the House of Xtravaganza and consultant for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” has died.

The House of Xtravaganza announced his death in an Instagram post.

“It is with profound sadness the House of Xtravaganza family announce the passing of our beloved Grandfather Hector,” the post reads. “He was a friend to everyone he met, a source of inspiration for all who knew him, and a cornerstone of our House family.”

Steven Canals, co-creator and an executive producer of “Pose,” called Xtravaganza a “devoted friend & beloved member of the #PoseFX family.”

“He was a show consultant, but more than that, he was a loyal Abuelo to all.”

“Pose” star Johnny Sibilly remembered him on Twitter.

“Rest in Power Hector,” he wrote. “A true icon, kind soul and trailblazer.”

“The world lost a bright light today,” wrote “Pose” producer and writer Our Lady J.

Born Hector Crespo, Xtravaganza legally changed his last name and was house father of Xtravaganza from 1993-1997 and 1999-2003. He adopted the honorary title of House Grandfather after 2003. The House of Xtravaganza was notable for being the first Latino house in the primarily African-American underground ball scene in New York.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Xtravaganza told Them of consulting for “Pose.” “With Ryan Murphy, how am I going to say no? That’s the best decision I’ve made in my life… I wouldn’t have let this go for anything. Like my grandmother always said, if a door closes, liquify yourself and ooze your way in.”

