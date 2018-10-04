You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Visual Artist Hebru Brantley Signs Deal With Sony Pictures TV

Hebru Brantley
CREDIT: Courtesy of United Talent Agency

Visual artist Hebru Brantley has signed a blind script deal with Sony Pictures Television, through his production company, Angry Hero Entertainment.

Brantley’s paintings, photography, video, and sculpture have exhibited worldwide such as London, New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, as well as Art Basel Switzerland and Art Basel Miami. Collectors of his work include LeBron James, Jay-Z, George Lucas, and more. He has collaborated with brands such as Nike, Hublot, and Adidas.

Brantley uses characters in his narrative-driven work to delve in to ideas surrounding nostalgia, the mental psyche, power, and hope. A major inspiration for his work includes the Afro Cobra movement in 1960s-1970s Chicago South Side, which celebrated the Black community and its achievements in literature, theater, dance, and the visual arts. Brantley uses murals and graffitis as a framework, and applies both traditional and unconventional materials, from oil, acrylic, and spray paint, to coffee and tea.

He is currently developing his Flyboy character with Gigi Pritzker and Madison Wells Media, as well as features “Kankakee” with Point Grey, and “Hype” with Peter Chernin, among others. Eric Phillips will serve as producer on the project and oversee for Angry Hero Entertainment. Brantley is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

