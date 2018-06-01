‘Heathers’ Reboot Series Pulled at Paramount Network

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The cast of HEATHERS from l to r lead "Heather" Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Matthews). HEATHERS, a new pitch-black comedy series based on the movie of the same name, premieres on Paramount Network starting Wednesday, March 7 at 10 pm, ET/PT.

The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed.

The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, but the debate around gun control and school shootings has not abated since, stoked again when another gunman killing 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, earlier this month.

The show was originally ordered at fellow Viacom network TV Land before moving over to Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) last year. The show, based on the 1988 movie of the same name, is described a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, featuring a group of all-new Heathers, who have the same character names from the original film, but this time, the outcasts are the ones who have become high school royalty.

Shannon Doherty’s original character Heather Duke was to be played by male actor Brendan Scannell in the revitalized role of a character who identifies as gender-queer; Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk in the film) was now a black lesbian played by Jasmine Mathews; and Heather Chandler (originally Kim Walker in the movie) was played by Melanie Field. James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox played J.D. and Veronica, the roles originally played by Christian Slater and Winona Ryder.

The film saw Slater and Ryder’s characters seeking lethal vengeance against the popular clique in their high school, culminating in Slater’s character trying to kill many of their fellow students with explosives during a pep rally.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the series being pulled.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    'Heathers' Reboot Series Pulled at Paramount Network

    The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed. The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, […]

  • EXECUTIVE PORTRAIT - Cornelia Frame, Vice

    TV Roundup: Disney Channel Names Cornelia Frame VP of Casting, Talent Relations

    The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed. The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, […]

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jack Stanton

    Fox's 'Dan the Weatherman' Adds JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jack Stanton in Recastings

    The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed. The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, […]

  • FX's Pose

    'Pose' Team on Importance of Inclusion on TV -- and the Real World

    The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed. The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, […]

  • Sid Cohen, Former TV Distribution President

    Sid Cohen, Former TV Distribution President at MGM, Dies at 84

    The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed. The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad