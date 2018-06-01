‘Heathers’ Reboot Series Pulled at Paramount Network

The planned series version of “Heathers” will not air on Paramount Network as planned, Variety has confirmed.

The move to scrap the series entirely comes after it was pushed from its original March 7 launch date in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February. It was then set to debut on July 10, but the debate around gun control and school shootings has not abated since, stoked again when another gunman killing 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, earlier this month.

The show was originally ordered at fellow Viacom network TV Land before moving over to Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) last year. The show, based on the 1988 movie of the same name, is described a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, featuring a group of all-new Heathers, who have the same character names from the original film, but this time, the outcasts are the ones who have become high school royalty.

Shannon Doherty’s original character Heather Duke was to be played by male actor Brendan Scannell in the revitalized role of a character who identifies as gender-queer; Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk in the film) was now a black lesbian played by Jasmine Mathews; and Heather Chandler (originally Kim Walker in the movie) was played by Melanie Field. James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox played J.D. and Veronica, the roles originally played by Christian Slater and Winona Ryder.

The film saw Slater and Ryder’s characters seeking lethal vengeance against the popular clique in their high school, culminating in Slater’s character trying to kill many of their fellow students with explosives during a pep rally.

