Heather Locklear Hospitalized, Reportedly Undergoing Psychiatric Evaluation

Heather Locklear was hospitalized Sunday, authorities confirmed to Variety, and is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both the sheriff’s office and fire department responded to a call of a “medical emergency” at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday at the 4900 block of Summit View Drive. The individual was then transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported Locklear’s mother called 911, claiming Locklear was acting erratically and threatening self-harm. While Kuredjian could not confirm if the caller was a family member, he did say that it was not the patient who placed the call.

According to reports, Locklear was transferred to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. As of right now, the incident is being ruled as medical, not criminal, and Locklear is currently not being charged on any counts.

When contacted by Variety, Locklear’s publicist noted that the actress is on hiatus, and had no further information.

The incident occurs almost four months after the “Melrose Place” star was arrested for domestic assault and battery on an officer. Over the years, Locklear has sought treatment for depression and anxiety and reportedly went through drug rehabilitation after being hospitalized from mixing prescription drugs and alcohol.