Heather Locklear Hospitalized, Reportedly Undergoing Psychiatric Evaluation

Heather Locklear arrested
Heather Locklear was hospitalized Sunday, authorities confirmed to Variety, and is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both the sheriff’s office and fire department responded to a call of a “medical emergency” at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday at the 4900 block of Summit View Drive. The individual was then transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported Locklear’s mother called 911, claiming Locklear was acting erratically and threatening self-harm. While Kuredjian could not confirm if the caller was a family member, he did say that it was not the patient who placed the call.

According to reports, Locklear was transferred to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. As of right now, the incident is being ruled as medical, not criminal, and Locklear is currently not being charged on any counts.

When contacted by Variety, Locklear’s publicist noted that the actress is on hiatus, and had no further information.

The incident occurs almost four months after the “Melrose Placestar was arrested for domestic assault and battery on an officer. Over the years, Locklear has sought treatment for depression and anxiety and reportedly went through drug rehabilitation after being hospitalized from mixing prescription drugs and alcohol.

    'Problem Areas' Host Wyatt Cenac on Finding the Solutions to Today's Issues

    Heather Locklear Hospitalized, Reportedly Undergoing Psychiatric Evaluation

    Jon Bernthal to Appear in 'Walking Dead' Season 9

    Liz Friedman Signs Sony Pictures TV Deal

    Dick Wolf on What's Next After His NBC Deal Expires and Why He'll Never Retire

    WarnerMedia Boss John Stankey Talks Post-Merger Priorities, Investing in Content and Falling for 'Westworld'

    Sarah Silverman and Joel McHale Talk Politics, Standup and Adapting to the Binge-Watching Model

