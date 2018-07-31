HBO Orders ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ Series From Steven Moffat

Steven Moffat
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

HBO has ordered a series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel “The Time Traveler’s Wife” from Steven Moffat.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Steven Moffat, Hartswood and WBTV on The Time Traveler’s Wife,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “Steven’s passion is evident in every project he’s written and we are certain that his love and respect for this mesmerizing and textured novel will make it a quintessential HBO series.”

Originally adapted into a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem. That problem is time travel.

Moffat, best known for his work on “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock,” will write the adaptation. He will serve as executive producer with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin.

“I read Audrey Niffenegger’s ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ many years ago, and I fell in love with it,” he said. “In fact, I wrote a ‘Doctor Who’ episode called ‘The Girl In The Fireplace’ as a direct response to it. When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realised she was probably on to me. All these years later, the chance to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true. The brave new world of long form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity. It’s a story of happy ever after — but not necessarily in that order.”

Hartswood Films will produce he series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Deadline first reported news of the series order.

 

