HBO’s ‘The Deuce’ Renewed, Will End With Third Season

Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: HBO

HBO has renewed “The Deuce” for a third and final season.

Season two of the drama from David Simon and George Pelacanos of “The Wire” premiered Sept. 9 on the premium cable channel. Starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, the series tells the story of the rise of the porn industry in New York in the 1970s.

Executive producers for “The Deuce” are Pelacanos, David Simon, Nina Kostroff Noble, James Franco. Richard Price is co-executive producer; Marc Henry Johnson and Gyllenhaal serve as producers.

Franco’s continued involvement in the series has been a subject of scrutiny since allegations against him of sexual misconduct were published in the Los Angeles Times in January. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in July, HBO programming president Casey Bloys was asked about the Franco allegations. “We did,” Bloys said when asked if HBO looked into the accusations. “You know any time something comes up on a show or with somebody we’re in business with, Russell Simmons we cut his overall deal, Mark Halperin, we had a deal to develop his book into a movie and we cut that. When the Franco issue came up we talked internally, we read the L.A. Times article, we went through all the information and we talked to Nina, David, George—the executive producers—and Maggie and the actresses and actors on set and we all felt comfortable moving forward with the second season.”

