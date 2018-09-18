HBO, Netflix Tie for Total Wins at 2018 Emmys

HBO and Netflix went head-to-head for the most Emmy wins on Sunday night, with the premium cabler and the streaming giant tying for first place.

Both HBO and Netflix took home 23 awards total. The bragging rights for total wins came down to the wire, with both Netflix and HBO exchanging the lead at different points in the night. It all came down to the best drama series category, which went to “Game of Thrones.”

The entertainment industry was stunned when this year’s Emmy nominations were announced back in July. Netflix, for the first time ever, topped HBO in the total number of nominations. The streamer walked away with 112 nominations compared to HBO’s 108.

Netflix was aided by shows like “The Crown,” which nabbed 13 total nominations; “Stranger Things,” which received 12; Western drama “Godless,” also with 12; and comedy series “GLOW” with 10. “Game of Thrones” garnered the most nominations for HBO with 22 total. Bill Hader’s dark comedy “Barry” picked up 13 for its freshman season, while “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” had nine.

“Game of Thrones” was ultimately the biggest winner of the night, returning to the drama series race after sitting out last year with nine wins in 2018. In addition to best drama series, the show also picked up awards like best supporting actor in a drama, which went to Peter Dinklage.

For Netflix, “The Crown” took home the most awards with five, including best actress in a drama for Claire Foy. The “USS Callister” episode of “Black Mirror” and “Godless” also took home multiple statuettes with four and three respectively.

Regardless of the total number of wins, the nominations alone marked a major milestone for Netflix. The company got into the original scripted series space just five years ago with the launch of “House of Cards.”