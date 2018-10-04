HBO Developing Comedy ‘KTown’ From Jason Kim, Greta Lee

HBO is teaming with Jason Kim and Greta Lee to develop a comedy series about Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood.

Kim and Lee will write and executive produce “KTown,” billed as a a dark comedy about LA’s most eccentric zip code and the kingpin family at the center of it. Lee will star as Yumi, a self-proclaimed Brentwood Barbie and daughter of the Kang family, who reconnects with her “embarrassing” Korean roots to become a powerful Korean-American woman.

Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Susan Goldberg will also serve as executive producers for Annapurna TV.

Kim currently serves as a producer on HBO’s comedy series “Barry.” He recently was a consulting producer for “Love” on Netflix, and prior to that was an executive story editor on HBO’s “Girls.” He is also co-executive producing a series for HBO alongside Kid Fury and Lena Waithe. Kim developed “The Middlesteins” for Showtime, with former CBS Entertainment chief Nina Tassler executive producing. His play “K-Pop: The Musical” opened last year at the Ars Nova in New York.

Lee’s previous onscreen work includes roles on “The Good Fight,” “High Maintenance,” and “Broad City.”

Kim is represented by UTA and Gang Tyre. Lee is represented by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.