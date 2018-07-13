HBO Lands Joss Whedon Sci-Fi Series ‘The Nevers’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Joss Whedon Wonder Woman
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

HBO has given a series order to “The Nevers,” a science-fiction drama from Joss Whedon. The series is described as a sci-fi epic about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

Whedon will serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner.

“We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can’t think of a better project than ‘The Nevers’ with which to welcome him to the HBO family,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “We look forward to meeting the strange, multifaceted characters of ‘The Nevers,’ to learn their stories, see them in action and share them with our viewers. We’re honored that Joss chose HBO as the place to build his ambitious new world and we are excited to get started.”

HBO landed the project in a competitive situation. Netflix had also bid for the ‘The Nevers.’

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited,” Whedon said. “‘The Nevers’ is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO.  Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration. I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

Whedon, who is represented by CAA, is also serving as exec producer on “Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective,” a half-hour comedy series in development at Freeform.

