HBO Orders Fred Armisen Spanish-Language Comedy to Series

HBO has given a series order to the Spanish-language comedy “Los Espookys,” formerly known as “Mexico City: Only Good Things Happen.”

Fred Armisen is a writer and executive producer on the project and will also appear in the role of Tico. The half-hour series is set in a strange and dreamy version of present day Mexico City following a group of friends turning their love for horror into a peculiar business. The project was ordered to pilot at HBO in November.

Bernardo Velasco will star as Renaldo, the leader of Los Espookys. He’s described as noble, kind, serene and obsessed with gore. He’s always running out of cellphone minutes. Cassandra Ciangherotti will play Ursula, a calm and collected dental assistant. She provides teeth for the group’s monsters. She loves horror and her sister Tati but above all, teeth. Ana Fabrega stars as Tati, Ursula’s sister and Los Espookys’ test dummy. She’s constantly juggling several odd jobs, such as breaking in other people’s shoes and testing child safety locks. Julio Torres will play Andres, Renaldo’s best friend. He’s a dark and mysterious heir to a chocolate empire. His only true nemesis is his gorgeous boyfriend. And as previously mentioned, Armisen will play Tico, Renaldo’s reliable uncle who lives in LA. He’s a prodigious valet driver living his dream of parking cars.

In addition to Armisen, Fabrega and Torres also serve as writers on the series as well as co-executive producers. “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels will also executive produce via his Broadway Video production company, with Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer also executive producing. Alice Mathias will co-executive produce. Fernando Frias directed the pilot. Broadway Video will produce in association with Antigravico and Más Mejor.

