You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Acquires Jeffrey Wright Feature ‘O.G.’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeffrey Wright2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX

HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility.

“O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature film. In it Wright plays Louis, once the head of a prominent prison gang, in the final weeks of his 24-year sentence. His impending release is upended when he takes a new arrival under his wing. Theothus Carter and William Fichtner also star.

“We are proud to bring filmmaker Madeleine Sackler’s film to HBO audiences,” said Len Amato, president, HBO Films. “Groundbreaking in being filmed at an actual prison, with many of the men incarcerated there cast in acting roles, O.G. takes an intimate and unflinching look at the journey of one man – masterfully portrayed by Jeffrey Wright – at the precipice of freedom.”

HBO has also acquired the documentary “It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It,” shot at Pendleton during production on “O.G.” Sackler co-directed the film with 13 men incarcerated at Pendleton, who study filmmaking as a vehicle to tell their own stories — several of whom are also featured as cast members in “O.G.” The documentary features animated sequences by Yoni Goodman.

Related

“O.G.” is an HBO Films and Maven Pictures Presentation in association with Brookstreet Pictures, a Great Curve Films production of a Madeleine Sackler film. Sackler, Boyd Holbrook, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray, Nick Gordon, Trevor Matthews, Stephen Belber, and Ged Dickersin serve as producers. Executive producers are Sharon Chang, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Mark Steele, and Nic Marshall.

“It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It” is an HBO Documentary Films presentation of a Great Curve Films and Stacey Reiss production. It is a film by Dennis Brown, Marshaun Buggs, Al’Jonon Coleman, James Collins, Franklin Cox, Brandon Crider, Clifford Elswick, Quentis Hardiman, Joseph Henderson, Charles Lawrence, Herb Robertson, Sackler, Rushawn Tanksley, and Mark Thacker. Producers are Sackler and Stacey Reiss. Executive producers are Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Sharon Chang, Greg Gunn, Dream Hampton, Lisette Nieves, Marshall Sonenshine, and Mark Steele.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Jeffrey Wright2018 Primetime Emmy Awards -

    HBO Acquires Jeffrey Wright Feature 'O.G.'

    HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility. “O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature […]

  • Endemol Shine Boomdog, Mauricio Ochmann to

    Mipcom: Endemol Shine Boomdog Teams with Mauricio Ochmann to Create Political Thriller Series ‘El Asesor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility. “O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature […]

  • Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen

    Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen DeGeneres

    HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility. “O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature […]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Seven in Business Affairs

    HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility. “O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature […]

  • MIA Finds Niche in Global Show

    Rome's MIA Finds Niche in Global Entertainment Business

    HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility. “O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature […]

  • Eric Idle Met His 'Monty Python'

    British TV Comedies of the 1960s Brought Eric Idle With His 'Monty Python' Mates

    HBO has acquired “O.G.,” a feature film starring Jeffrey Wright and directed by Madeleine Sackler. Written by Stephen Belber, the film was shot in its entirety on location at Indiana’s maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility. “O.G.” premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won the award for best actor in a U.S. narrative feature […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad