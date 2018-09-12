HBO Joins BBC Drama Series ‘His Dark Materials’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.”

The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is produced by Bad Wolf with New Line Cinema for the BBC and HBO, in association with BBC Studios Distribution and Anton Capital Entertainment. It is currently in production at Bad Wolf’s studios in Cardiff, Wales. Like the first season, the second season will consist of eight episodes.

Under the agreement, HBO will co-produce the two eight-episode seasons and takes worldwide distribution rights for it outside the U.K.

The ensemble cast for the series includes Dafne Keen, James McAvoy , Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, Lewin Lloyd, Lucian Msamati, James Cosmo, Daniel Frogson, Tyler Howitt, Ruta Gedmintas, and Mat Fraser. Exec producers are Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One; and by Pullman, Hooper and Thorne.

Deadline first reported HBO joining the project.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • HBO Joins BBC Drama Series 'His

    HBO Joins BBC Drama Series 'His Dark Materials'

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

  • Austen EarlCBS 'Happy Together' TV show

    Austen Earl, Gracie Glassmeyer to Develop Auto Racing Comedy for CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

  • GOT, Handmaid's Tale, The Americans

    Emmys 2018: Final Predictions on Who Will Win (and Who Should)

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

  • Insatiable

    'Insatiable' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

  • THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ"

    TV News Roundup: 'The Conners' Assemble in New Photos

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

  • Jericka Duncan, Correspondent, CBS News Services.

    Jeff Fager Was Fired After Sending Warning Text to CBS News Reporter

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

  • Lee PaceVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Lee Pace Joins Hong Kong Drama Series 'Flying Tiger' in Key Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO will co-produce the upcoming drama series “His Dark Materials.” The news comes just a day after the BBC picked up the series, the first season of which is still in production. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult fantasy novels — “The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass” — the show is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad