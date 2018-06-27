‘Hawaii Five-O’ Alum Grace Park Joins ABC Drama ‘A Million Little Things’ in Recasting

Grace Park has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC series “A Million Little Things,” Variety has confirmed.

Park will play Katherine in the ensemble drama, taking over the role played in the pilot by Anne Son. The role marks Park’s first series regular role since she departed CBS’ reboot of “Hawaii Five-O” last year. As Variety previously reported, Park and co-star Daniel Dae Kim were seeking equal pay with series stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. The pair were unable to come to terms with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series, leading to their exit.

She is repped by The Characters Agency and Capstone Talent Management.

“A Million Little Things” centers on a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

Along with Park, the series also stars David Giuntoli as Eddie, Ron Livingston as Jon, Romany Malco as Rome, Allison Miller as Maggie, Christina Moses as Regina, Christina Ochoa as Ashley, James Roday as Gary, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah, and Lizzy Greene as Sophie.

DJ Nash serves as the writer and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment are also executive producers. James Griffiths is the director on the pilot and an executive producer. ABC Studios and Kapital produce.

Deadline first reported Park’s casting.