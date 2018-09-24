You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Harlots’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Hulu has renewed the period drama “Harlots” for a third season, Variety has confirmed.

The series takes place in 18th century London and follows a family that runs its own brothel.

