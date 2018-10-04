You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco to Voice Harley Quinn in DC Universe Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kaley CuocoHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual Variety Show, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe.

The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion Ivey and takes a few pointed shots at previous DC projects and the “Deadpool” cartoon that was previously set up at FX.

Cuoco will also be an executive producer on the series through her Yes, Norman Productions, serving alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. She joins previously announced voice cast members Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale, and Chris Meloni.

Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny on the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which recently launched its twelfth and final season. Her previous voice acting roles include shows like “Bratz” and “Brandy & Mr. Whiskers.”

In addition to “Harley Quinn,” DC Universe is also prepping the animated series “Outsiders: Young Justice” and the live action shows “Titans,” “Doom Patrol,” “Stargirl,” and “Swamp Thing.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Kaley CuocoHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual

    'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco to Voice Harley Quinn in DC Universe Series

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

  • Matt Bomer

    Matt Bomer Joins 'Doom Patrol' Series for DC Universe Streaming Service

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

  • Boba Fett movie

    'Star Wars': Jon Favreau Reveals TV Series Details

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

  • Helen Mirren

    TV News Roundup: HBO Releases First Photo of Helen Mirren as Catherine the Great

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

  • Mischa Barton Hills

    'The O.C.' Star Mischa Barton Joins 'The Hills' Reboot

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

  • CBS Exec Accused of Using Offensive

    CBS Exec Vinnie Favale Accused of Using Offensive Language, Placed on Leave

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

  • Jake Johnson Tag

    Jake Johnson to Star in Netflix Adult Animated Comedy Series 'Hoops'

    Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad