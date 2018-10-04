‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco to Voice Harley Quinn in DC Universe Series

Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe.

The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video (see below) was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion Ivey and takes a few pointed shots at previous DC projects and the “Deadpool” cartoon that was previously set up at FX.

Cuoco will also be an executive producer on the series through her Yes, Norman Productions, serving alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. She joins previously announced voice cast members Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale, and Chris Meloni.

Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny on the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which recently launched its twelfth and final season. Her previous voice acting roles include shows like “Bratz” and “Brandy & Mr. Whiskers.”

In addition to “Harley Quinn,” DC Universe is also prepping the animated series “Outsiders: Young Justice” and the live action shows “Titans,” “Doom Patrol,” “Stargirl,” and “Swamp Thing.”