Stephen King, Patton Oswalt and More Mourn Harlan Ellison: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.
In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she penned, “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”
Stephen King took to Twitter to express his admiration for Ellison. “There was no one quite like him in American letters, and never will be,” he wrote. “Angry, funny, eloquent, hugely talented. If there’s an afterlife, Harlan is already kicking ass and taking names.”
Patton Oswalt wrote, “My heart is broken. Off to gather what few thoughts I can for awhile.”
“Stardust” and “American Gods” author Neil Gaiman also expressed his sorrow via Twitter: “My friend is dead and I am so sad.”
Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin said, “Feisty, furious, yet extraordinarily kind and generous; Harlan Ellison was one of a kind.”
Writer Warren Ellis recounted a memorable exchange between himself and Ellison. “I once asked Harlan Ellison how many books and stories he hadn’t had time to write because he just had to f— around and pick a giant fight over every little thing,” he wrote. “He said, ‘Sure, but you can’t let the bastards get away with it.'”
Joe Carnahan opined, “F—. Harlan Ellison. One of the goddamn GREATS.”
Artist Jeanette Hayes posted a throwback photo of herself and Ellison “after a laborious day” at Comic-Con.
Writer-director Josh Boone called Ellison a “#genius.”
“The Simpsons” producer Al Jean tweeted, “RIP Harlan Ellison one of the all-time great sci-fi writers (though he hated the abbreviation!).”
“Star Trek’s” own page paid tribute the writer as well.