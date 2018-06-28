Stephen King, Patton Oswalt and More Mourn Harlan Ellison: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harlan Ellison Dead

Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she penned, “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”

Stephen King took to Twitter to express his admiration for Ellison. “There was no one quite like him in American letters, and never will be,” he wrote. “Angry, funny, eloquent, hugely talented. If there’s an afterlife, Harlan is already kicking ass and taking names.”

Patton Oswalt wrote, “My heart is broken. Off to gather what few thoughts I can for awhile.”

“Stardust” and “American Gods” author Neil Gaiman also expressed his sorrow via Twitter: “My friend is dead and I am so sad.”

Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin said, “Feisty, furious, yet extraordinarily kind and generous; Harlan Ellison was one of a kind.”

Writer Warren Ellis recounted a memorable exchange between himself and Ellison. “I once asked Harlan Ellison how many books and stories he hadn’t had time to write because he just had to f— around and pick a giant fight over every little thing,” he wrote. “He said, ‘Sure, but you can’t let the bastards get away with it.'”

Joe Carnahan opined, “F—. Harlan Ellison. One of the goddamn GREATS.”

Artist Jeanette Hayes posted a throwback photo of herself and Ellison “after a laborious day” at Comic-Con.

Writer-director Josh Boone called Ellison a “#genius.”

#harlanellison #enfantterrible #genius

A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on

“The Simpsons” producer Al Jean tweeted, “RIP Harlan Ellison one of the all-time great sci-fi writers (though he hated the abbreviation!).”

Star Trek’s” own page paid tribute the writer as well.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Harlan Ellison Dead

    Stephen King, Patton Oswalt and More Mourn Harlan Ellison: 'My Heart Is Broken'

    Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she […]

  • Jordan Peele

    Jordan Peele Sets Sci-Fi Anthology Series 'Weird City' at YouTube Premium

    Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she […]

  • Maryland police officers patrol the area

    NYPD Sends Officers to New York Media Outlets After Annapolis Shooting

    Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she […]

  • James Tahhan

    Telemundo Morning Show Personalities Suspended After Making Racist Gestures on Air

    Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she […]

  • Glenn Howerton Out of 'It's Always

    'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Reveals Dennis' Fate in Season 13

    Following the news of writer Harlan Ellison’s death on Thursday at the age of 84, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. In the news first tweeted by Christine Valada, who was asked by Ellison’s wife, Susan, to make the announcement, Valada shared that the author died in his sleep. Quoting Ellison, she […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad