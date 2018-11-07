You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Happy’ Co-Creator Grant Morrison Signs Overall Deal With Universal Cable Productions

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grant Morrison
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Shutterstock

Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers.

Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows an elite international cell of occult freedom fighters dedicated to the creation of a better world for everyone by any means necessary.

UCP is currently in production on Season 2 of “Happy!,” based on Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The Syfy series is executive produced by Morrison and Brian Taylor who also co-wrote the pilot. The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a corrupt ex-cop turned hit man whose life is changed by a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt).

UCP, along with Amblin Television, is also working with Morrison, Taylor and David Wiener on adapting Aldous Huxley’s iconic dystopian novel “Brave New World.” Morrison serves as a writer and executive producer.

Morrison, who hails from Scotland, wrote the revisionist Batman book “Arkham Asylum,” which has sold over 600,000 copies in the U.S. He’s worked on both DC and Marvel projects, including the “Fantastic Four” monthlies from the latter. His original comic series include “The Invisibles,” “Zenith,” and “Kill Your Boyfriend.” His non-fiction book “Supergods” was published in 2011. Morrison is also a playwright and in 2012 was presented with an MBE by the Queen for services to film and literature. He is repped by ICM Partners and Ginsburg Daniels.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Riverdale

    TV News Roundup: CW Releases Musical Teaser for 'Riverdale' Flashback Episode (Watch)

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

  • Fox News Midterms

    Midterm Elections Coverage: Fox News Tops Total Viewers, CNN Wins Key Demo

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

  • Freeform Santa Legendary Christmas

    2018 Holiday Programming Roundup: Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials from CBS to Freeform

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

  • Danish Director Susanne Bier Arrives on

    Susanne Bier to Direct Nicole Kidman HBO Series 'The Undoing'

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

  • Grant Morrison

    'Happy' Co-Creator Grant Morrison Signs Overall Deal With Universal Cable Productions

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

  • Strauss ZelnickTake-Two Interactive and NeueHouse celebrate

    Strauss Zelnick 'Entirely Committed' to Take-Two Despite New CBS Role

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

  • stirewalt-fox-news

    How Fox News Called the 2018 Midterms Before Rivals

    Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers. Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad