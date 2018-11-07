‘Happy’ Co-Creator Grant Morrison Signs Overall Deal With Universal Cable Productions

Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall deal with Grant Morrison. Under the deal, Morrison will work with the studio to develop and produce original content for television networks and streamers.

Morrison’s newest project with UCP will be developing and writing his long-running comic series “The Invisibles” for television. Set in 2020, the series follows an elite international cell of occult freedom fighters dedicated to the creation of a better world for everyone by any means necessary.

UCP is currently in production on Season 2 of “Happy!,” based on Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The Syfy series is executive produced by Morrison and Brian Taylor who also co-wrote the pilot. The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a corrupt ex-cop turned hit man whose life is changed by a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt).

UCP, along with Amblin Television, is also working with Morrison, Taylor and David Wiener on adapting Aldous Huxley’s iconic dystopian novel “Brave New World.” Morrison serves as a writer and executive producer.

Morrison, who hails from Scotland, wrote the revisionist Batman book “Arkham Asylum,” which has sold over 600,000 copies in the U.S. He’s worked on both DC and Marvel projects, including the “Fantastic Four” monthlies from the latter. His original comic series include “The Invisibles,” “Zenith,” and “Kill Your Boyfriend.” His non-fiction book “Supergods” was published in 2011. Morrison is also a playwright and in 2012 was presented with an MBE by the Queen for services to film and literature. He is repped by ICM Partners and Ginsburg Daniels.