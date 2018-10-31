Hannah Simone to Write, Star in ABC Comedy Put Pilot Inspired by Her Family

Hannah Simone has set up a comedy project with a put pilot commitment at ABC, Variety has learned.

The “New Girl” alum will star in, write, and executive produce the untitled single camera project, which is inspired by Simone’s non-traditional Indian family. It follows a woman (Simone) who is broke, single, and nearly 30-something, as she and her father form a new bond when her father announces that he and her mother are separating.

Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce. ABC Studios will produce. Fusfeld and Cuthbertson are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

The project keeps Simone in business with ABC, with the actress having starred in the “Greatest American Hero” reboot that went to pilot at the broadcaster last season. The pilot generated considerable buzz and was said to be well received at ABC, but was ultimately passed over.

In addition to her role on Fox’s “New Girl,” Simone also hosted the competition series “Kicking & Screaming” at the network. She also appeared in the films “Killing Gunther” and Spike Lee’s remake of “Oldboy.”

She is repped by UTA, Alpita Patel Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Fusfeld and Cuthbertson previously worked with Simone as writers and co-executive producers on “New Girl.” Their other credits include ABC’s “The Mayor” and the animated comedy “American Dad.” They are repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.