You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Reed Morano Inks Overall Deal at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was also the first woman in 22 years to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the pioneers at Amazon,” said Morano. “Jen Salke is known for elevating content and her unwavering support for the filmmaker’s vision. We share the same passionate enthusiasm for breaking the mold with provocative storytelling, and I couldn’t be more excited about what we’ve been planning to create together.”

Morano’s latest project was the film “I Think We’re Alone Now” starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning. She made  her feature debut with “Meadowland” starring Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson. The former won the Special Jury Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it debuted in Dramatic Competition. The film was also awarded the prestigious Dolby Atmos grant. In addition, Morano was honored with the 2011 Kodak Vision Award for Cinematography at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy awards, and in past years has been named one of Variety’s “10 Cinematographers to Watch,” She is currently directing “The Rhythm Section,” a global espionage thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law for Paramount Pictures.

Related

“Reed is a creative powerhouse whose distinct point of view shines through her immersive, emotional storytelling and commanding cinematic style,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re honored to partner with her to exclusively create originals for the global Prime Video audience.”

Morano is the latest high-profile overall deal signing for Amazon. Just last week, Amazon set a similar deal with Bryan Cogman, a writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman.

Amazon is also coming off a strong showing at the 70th Emmy Awards earlier this week. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” walked away with eight awards, including best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Rachel Brosnahan), and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Alex Borstein).

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Endeavor Eyes Possible Bid for Endemol

    Endeavor Eyes Possible Bid for Endemol Shine

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

  • Maroon 5 - Adam LevineMaroon 5

    Maroon 5 to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

  • Kelly Clarkson Power of Women Variety

    Kelly Clarkson Talk Show Picked Up by NBC Stations

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

  • Bob Bakish: Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned'

    Bob Bakish Says Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned' in a World of Media Mergers

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

  • Viacom’s Channel 5 Makes Major U.K.

    Viacom’s Channel 5 Makes Major U.K. Drama Move

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

  • Les Emmerdeurs

    YouTube Premium Launches French Originals

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

  • Glenn Weiss and Fiancee Jan Celebrate

    Glenn Weiss and Fiancee Jan Celebrate Surprise Emmys Engagement on 'Kimmel'

    Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad