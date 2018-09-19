‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Reed Morano Inks Overall Deal at Amazon

Emmy-winning director and producer Reed Morano has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the deal, Morano will create original series for Amazon. She made history last year as the first woman to win both an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was also the first woman in 22 years to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the pioneers at Amazon,” said Morano. “Jen Salke is known for elevating content and her unwavering support for the filmmaker’s vision. We share the same passionate enthusiasm for breaking the mold with provocative storytelling, and I couldn’t be more excited about what we’ve been planning to create together.”

Morano’s latest project was the film “I Think We’re Alone Now” starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning. She made her feature debut with “Meadowland” starring Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson. The former won the Special Jury Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it debuted in Dramatic Competition. The film was also awarded the prestigious Dolby Atmos grant. In addition, Morano was honored with the 2011 Kodak Vision Award for Cinematography at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy awards, and in past years has been named one of Variety’s “10 Cinematographers to Watch,” She is currently directing “The Rhythm Section,” a global espionage thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law for Paramount Pictures.

“Reed is a creative powerhouse whose distinct point of view shines through her immersive, emotional storytelling and commanding cinematic style,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re honored to partner with her to exclusively create originals for the global Prime Video audience.”

Morano is the latest high-profile overall deal signing for Amazon. Just last week, Amazon set a similar deal with Bryan Cogman, a writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman.

Amazon is also coming off a strong showing at the 70th Emmy Awards earlier this week. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” walked away with eight awards, including best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Rachel Brosnahan), and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Alex Borstein).