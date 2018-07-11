TV News Roundup: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Author Margaret Atwood Joins MasterClass

In today’s roundup, Comedy Central reveals the premiere date of Season 22 of “South Park,” while “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood signs on to host her own writing MasterClass.

CASTING

Ashley Graham will be joining the second season of Lifetime’s “American Beauty Star” as the new host and executive producer of the competition series. “We are thrilled to have world-renowned supermodel, Ashley Graham, join the second season of ‘American Beauty Star’ as host,” said executive producer Norton Herrick of Herrick Entertainment. “Graham’s extensive work in both fashion and beauty has pushed the boundaries for industry standards and we look forward to her unique perspective alongside our highly creative panel of judges.” Celebrity makeup artist Sir John will also return as mentor to the contestants when the series returns in 2019.

Meredith Vieira is slated to host “25 Words or Less,” the game show from Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, showrunner John Quinn, and Bruce Sterten, the creator of the “25 Words or Less” and “Taboo” board games. The Fox series, which pits two teams comprised of both celebrities and civilians against each other in a fast-paced word game for the chance to win up to $10,000, will be broadcast for three weeks starting August 6.

DIGITAL

“The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood will be teaching her first online “MasterClass” on creative writing, signing onto a roster that includes James Patterson, Aaron Sorkin, and Shonda Rhimes. “Creativity is one of the most essential things about being human,” said Atwood. “Storytelling is very ancient; the novel is a more modern form of storytelling. Like every other creative endeavor, novel-writing is partly learn-by-doing. In my MasterClass, I’m happy to share how I wrote my stories, and my processes and tips, with people who want to write fiction themselves.”

DATES

Investigation Discovery has announced its summer slate, which includes “Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep” beginning on Tuesday, July 31 at 10/9c and “Someone You Thought You Knew” on Thursday, August 2 at 10/9c. Additional series include “The Devil Speaks” starting on Tuesday, August 21 at 10/9c and “The Last Defense” on Sunday, September 2 at 8/7c. Returning ID series include the premieres of “The Perfect Murder” on Thursday, July 26 at 9/8c, “Fatal Vows” on Saturday, August 11 at 10/9c, “Evil Lives Here” on Monday, August 13 at 9/8c, “Murder By Numbers” on Tuesday, August 14 at 9/8c, and “Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda” on Wednesday, August 29 at 10/9c.

Season 22 of “South Park” will premiere on Wednesday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Comedy Central will also be bringing two activations to Comic-Con this year, including “Cartman’s Escape Room” and the “Member Berries Challenge,” which will transport fans to a 3D replica scene from the “Member Berries” episode where they will be asked trivia questions from the show.