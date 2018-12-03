‘Halo’ Series at Showtime Loses Director Rupert Wyatt

Rupert Wyatt has stepped down as the director and executive producer of the “Halo” series currently in the works at Showtime.

“It’s with great disappointment that changes to the production schedule of ‘Halo’ prevent me from continuing in my role as a director on the series,” Wyatt said in a statement. “My time on ‘Halo’ has been a creatively rich and rewarding experience with a phenomenal team of people. I now join the legion of fans out there, excited to see the finished series and wishing everyone involved the very best.”

Wyatt was attached to direct multiple episodes of the series in addition to executive producing. He previously directed the blockbuster film “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and is currently prepping the film “Captive State” for a March 2019 release.

“Showtime’s adaptation of ‘Halo’ is evolving beautifully with rich characters, compelling stories and powerful scripts,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of programming. “Obviously, the production demands of this series are enormous, and we have had to add time to the schedule in order to do it right. Sadly, this delay has created a conflict for Rupert, whom we warmly thank for all he has brought to the project.”

It was announced back in June that Showtime had ordered a 10-episode series based on the megahit video game after it had been in development at the premium cabler for years. Kyle Killen will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Scott Pennington and Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also executive produce. CBS Studios International will handle international distribution of the series. Amblin Television, Showtime, and Microsoft/343 Industries will produce. Production is slated to begin

The official description of the series released by Showtime described it as an “epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.” The series promises to present a “richly imagined” vision of the future mixed with “deeply drawn personal stories.”