You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hallmark Channel Host Says He Was Fired for Backing Harassment Claims

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Steines Hallmark Channel 'Home & Family' Daytime Emmy Celebration, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Sep 2017Hallmark Channel and 'Home & Family' Celebrate the Daytime Emmy Nomicated Show's Sixth Season
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims.

Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having launched “The Mike Douglas Show” and “Good Morning America,” and served as an early mentor to Roger Ailes.

According to Steines, Fraser harassed and abused staffers on the show, and displayed misogynistic behavior. Steines also accuses Fraser of making lewd comments in his earpiece while he was interviewing attractive guests, such as “Can you see up her skirt (or down her shirt) from there?” or “Wouldn’t you love to turn her around and bend her over and do her from behind?”

Employees would go to Steines with complaints about Fraser, and he would relay them to management, but nothing was ever done, the suit alleges. Steines says he also witnessed Fraser forcibly hug and massage female employees, and that a photo circulated among the staff showing Fraser kissing a female staffer against her will.

Related

In the spring of 2017, two female employees hired attorney Lisa Bloom to lodge sexual harassment claims against the company. In a public statement in June 2017, Fraser preemptively denied the allegations, which had not been made publicly, calling it a “media circus” and rejecting “an attempt to label me the next ‘Roger Ailes.'”

According to the suit, Steines had cooperated with Bloom and agreed to serve as a potential witness. The suit quotes Michelle Vicary, a Hallmark Channel executive, as saying she was angry that Steines had put company executives “in danger.” A few months later, Steines’ salary was cut by 25% for the sixth season of the show. He was fired in May of this year, with three months remaining on his contract, according to the suit.

Steines is suing for retaliation and wrongful termination.

Mark Steines sues Hallmark Channel by gmaddaus on Scribd

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Mark Steines Hallmark Channel 'Home &

    Hallmark Channel Host Says He Was Fired for Backing Harassment Claims

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

  • Mike Locke

    Mike Locke Joins Atlas Music Publishing as VP of Creative Synchronization and Marketing

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces 'Daredevil'

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces 'Daredevil' Season 3 Premiere Date

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

  • Michael Winship, President, Writers Guild of

    Former WGA East President Michael Winship Elected to Council Seat

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

  • QUEER EYE

    'Queer Eye,' 'Young Sheldon,' 'Angels in America' Among TV and Theater Artios Award Nominees

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

  • Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars

    Kelly Ripa to Guest Star on 'American Housewife' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA Calls a Strike Against Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty

    A former Hallmark Channel host sued the network on Thursday, alleging that he was fired after he supported two women who made sexual harassment claims. Mark Steines, the ex-host of “Home & Family,” says that he repeatedly complained about Woody Fraser, the 83-year-old executive producer of the show. Fraser is veteran of daytime television, having […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad