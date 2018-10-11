Hailee Steinfeld to Host the 2018 MTV EMAs

Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld will front this year’s MTV EMAs. Steinfeld, who also has a successful music career, will also perform at the show, which this year will take place in Bilbao, Spain.

Viacom’s MTV announced its 2018 host with a sketch on Facebook (see below). Steinfeld scooped the “Best Push Act” at last year’s EMAs. This year she is nominated in the “Best Pop” category alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Steinfeld’s other MTV connections include a recent performance at the “Isle of MTV” event in Malta where she performed a set including her debut single “Love Myself,” and the double platinum-selling “Starving.”

“The EMAs are a show where anything can happen,” said Steinfeld. “I can’t wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own – let’s do this, Bilbao!”

Steinfeld’s next film roles include in Paramount’s “Bumblebee” and in the voice cast of “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.” She is currently in production on the original Apple series “Dickinson.”

“Hailee is a true global superstar renowned for her exceptional talent with a career that spans music, film and TV,” said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “We are thrilled to have her as host for this year’s MTV EMAs in Bilbao and can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her incredible energy.”

The EMAs take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre on Nov. 4.