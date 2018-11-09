You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: 'Grown-ish' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Freeform

Grown-ish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Freeform

In today’s TV news roundup, VH1 announced the Season 4 cast members for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and Freeform announced the premiere date for Season 2 of “Grown-ish.”

DATES

Season 2 of “Grown-ish” will premiere Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. Following their freshman year, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends are returning for their second year at CalU, during which they’ll soon discover they still have a lot to learn. Returning alongside Shahidi is Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole. Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins are executive producing.

CASTING

VH1 announced the cast for the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” which is set to premiere Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Cast members include Season 9’s Farrah Moan, Season 6’s Gia Gunn, Season 7’s Jasmine Masters, Season 4’s Latrice Royale, Season 3’s Manila Luzon, Season 10’s Monet X Change, Season 10’s Monique Heart, Season 9’s Trinity Taylor and Season 9’s Valentina. Both Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon also participated in the first season of “All Stars,” following stints on their own seasons.

GREENLIGHTS

Comedian Amanda Seales (“Insecure”) is set to premiere her hour-long comedy on HBO early next year. The special, titled “Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin,” will be directed by Stan Lathan and will be taped Nov. 25 at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Seales is currently touring with “Smart Funny & Black,” the live comedy competition show, and has previously appeared on “Black-ish” and her scripted web comedy series “Get Your Life.”

