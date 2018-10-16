‘Grimm’ Spinoff in Development at NBC

A spinoff of the fantasy drama series “Grimm” is currently in the works at NBC, Variety has learned.

The untitled spinoff hails from writer and executive producer Melissa Glenn, whose recent TV writing credits include “Iron Fist” Season 2, “Zoo,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, who were executive producers on the original show, will also executive produce the spinoff under their Hazy Mills banner. David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, two of the original series’ three co-creators, will serve as consulting producers.

According to the official description, the new show builds off the mythology of the original series and will feature returning fan favorites while also introducing new characters, new dangers and new mysteries.

Universal Television will produce in association with Hazy Mills, with the production company being under an overall deal at the studio.

The original “Grimm” ran for six seasons on NBC, concluding in March 2017. It starred David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, and Elizabeth Tulloch. The series aired over 120 episodes during its run. “Grimm” mostly aired on Friday nights, except during its second season when NBC shifted it to Mondays and then Tuesdays before returning it to Fridays in its third season.