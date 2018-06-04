Gretchen Carlson to Host Lifetime’s ‘Justice for Women’ Monday Night Block (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gretchen Carlson
CREDIT: Ryan Pfluger for Variety

Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18.

The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling A&E Network. Carlson will also narrate the show, which will weave together live feeds of female law enforcement officers on the job in Jackson, Wyo., Wilmington, N.C., Stockton, Calif., among other cities. Lifetime has ordered 20 half-hour episodes.

The fourth season of “Escaping Polygamy,” the docu series about three sisters who leave a polygamist group in Salt Lake City, will follow at 9 p.m.

The aim of the new themed night is to present shows featuring women who pursue justice and display courage as a routine part of their work. Carlson will serve as host of the night and deliver wrap-arounds between shows.

The rebranding of Mondays as the home of “Justice for Women with Gretchen Carlson” follows Lifetime’s decision to turn Tuesday nights into a “Real Love” relationship block.

Related

I’m excited that Mondays on Lifetime will be dedicated to strong women with Justice for Women with Gretchen Carlson,” said Gena McCarthy, Lifetime’s exec VP and head of programming. “Gretchen’s passion for women’s rights is incredibly inspiring and we are excited for the robust partnership.”

The deal expands Carlson’s relationship with Lifetime parent A+E Networks. Earlier this year the former Fox News anchor signed an unscripted production pact with A+E Originals banner to produce a series of specials starting with a look at Carlson’s initiative to raise awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Carlson helped spark the current reckoning over harassment with her 2016 lawsuit against the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes. She has since become a vocal advocate of female empowerment and gender parity issues.

“I’m thrilled to further expand my relationship with Lifetime and have the opportunity to shine a light on powerful stories about women,” Carlson said.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More TV

  • RACHEL-BROSNAHAN Variety Facetime Interview

    Rachel Brosnahan on Why 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Is 'Still Very Relevant Today'

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

  • Norman Lear Julie Plec Cheo Hodari

    Norman Lear, Julie Plec, Cheo Hodari Coker on Becoming Masters of TV Universes

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

  • Sense8

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 4, 2018

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

  • 'Altered Carbon,' 'Legion,' 'Hard Sun' Add

    'Altered Carbon,' 'Legion,' 'Hard Sun' Add to Genre Epics Vying for Emmys

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

  • Dolly PartonVariety and Women in Film

    Netflix Orders Dolly Parton Anthology Series Based on Her Music

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

  • Composer Christopher Lennertz

    Emmys 2018: The Orchestral Arms Race of TV’s Sci-Fi

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

  • The Crown This is Us Handmaids

    'This Is Us,' 'The Crown,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' Strive to Stay on Top of Emmy Race

    Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18. The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad