Gretchen Carlson to Host Lifetime’s ‘Justice for Women’ Monday Night Block (EXCLUSIVE)

Gretchen Carlson has signed on to host Lifetime’s new “Justice for Women” Monday night programming block, which bows June 18.

The two-hour showcase will open at 8 p.m. with the debut of “Live PD: Women on Patrol,” a spinoff of the “Live PD” ride-along police reality series that has been a success for Lifetime sibling A&E Network. Carlson will also narrate the show, which will weave together live feeds of female law enforcement officers on the job in Jackson, Wyo., Wilmington, N.C., Stockton, Calif., among other cities. Lifetime has ordered 20 half-hour episodes.

The fourth season of “Escaping Polygamy,” the docu series about three sisters who leave a polygamist group in Salt Lake City, will follow at 9 p.m.

The aim of the new themed night is to present shows featuring women who pursue justice and display courage as a routine part of their work. Carlson will serve as host of the night and deliver wrap-arounds between shows.

The rebranding of Mondays as the home of “Justice for Women with Gretchen Carlson” follows Lifetime’s decision to turn Tuesday nights into a “Real Love” relationship block.

I’m excited that Mondays on Lifetime will be dedicated to strong women with Justice for Women with Gretchen Carlson,” said Gena McCarthy, Lifetime’s exec VP and head of programming. “Gretchen’s passion for women’s rights is incredibly inspiring and we are excited for the robust partnership.”

The deal expands Carlson’s relationship with Lifetime parent A+E Networks. Earlier this year the former Fox News anchor signed an unscripted production pact with A+E Originals banner to produce a series of specials starting with a look at Carlson’s initiative to raise awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Carlson helped spark the current reckoning over harassment with her 2016 lawsuit against the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes. She has since become a vocal advocate of female empowerment and gender parity issues.

“I’m thrilled to further expand my relationship with Lifetime and have the opportunity to shine a light on powerful stories about women,” Carlson said.