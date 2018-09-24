Former All3Media America Chief Greg Lipstone Joins Propagate as President

Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner.

Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years.

“Greg’s successful career as a packaging agent combined with his more recent experience on the production side, makes him an ideal executive to oversee Propagate’s day-to-day operations,” said Silverman and Owens in a statement. “As we look to expand our global production imprint and continue to launch new creative ventures, his relationships, creative instincts, business acumen and understanding of international markets will make him a huge asset.”

Owens, former National Geographic Channel president, launched Propagate as a partnership with A+E Networks in 2015. Silverman, who worked with Owens at his previous Reveille venture, joined Propagate as co-CEO with Owens in 2016. Owens, Silverman and Lipstone also worked together at WMA in the 1990s.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with Ben and Howard, with whom I worked at William Morris many years ago, and to join them in this exciting and fast-growing company,” Lipstone said. “In just a few short years their pioneering approach to media and technology has positioned Propagate to become one of the top global providers of premium content for all platforms around the world.”

Propagate has 17 series in production at present. Highlights include the CW’s reboot of “Charmed,” season two of Amazon’s “Lore” and CBS’ straight-to-series order “Blood and Treasure.” The company intends to expand in the coming year by establishing operations in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and India.