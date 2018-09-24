You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former All3Media America Chief Greg Lipstone Joins Propagate as President

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greg Lipstone
CREDIT: Courtesy of Greg Lipstone

Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner.

Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years.

“Greg’s successful career as a packaging agent combined with his more recent experience on the production side, makes him an ideal executive to oversee Propagate’s day-to-day operations,” said Silverman and Owens in a statement. “As we look to expand our global production imprint and continue to launch new creative ventures, his relationships, creative instincts, business acumen and understanding of international markets will make him a huge asset.”

Owens, former National Geographic Channel president, launched Propagate as a partnership with A+E Networks in 2015. Silverman, who worked with Owens at his previous Reveille venture, joined Propagate as co-CEO with Owens in 2016. Owens, Silverman and Lipstone also worked together at WMA in the 1990s.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with Ben and Howard, with whom I worked at William Morris many years ago, and to join them in this exciting and fast-growing company,” Lipstone said. “In just a few short years their pioneering approach to media and technology has positioned Propagate to become one of the top global providers of premium content for all platforms around the world.”

Propagate has 17 series in production at present. Highlights include the CW’s reboot of “Charmed,” season two of Amazon’s “Lore” and CBS’ straight-to-series order “Blood and Treasure.” The company intends to expand in the coming year by establishing operations in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and India.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • Luke Wade attends The Television Academy's

    'The Voice': Luke Wade Talks About His Transition From Competing to Casting

    Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner. Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years. […]

  • Greg Lipstone

    Former All3Media America Chief Greg Lipstone Joins Propagate as President

    Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner. Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years. […]

  • Lena Waithe Halle Berry

    Lena Waithe, Halle Berry to Produce BET's 'Boomerang' TV series

    Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner. Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years. […]

  • James Lipton Inside the Actors Studio

    'Inside the Actors Studio' Heads to Ovation TV in New Partnership

    Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner. Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years. […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Plans Big Push to Win Over Madison Avenue

    Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner. Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years. […]

  • Donald TrumpCNN Republican Presidential Debate, Las

    CNN Needs Pro-Trump Voices, but Has a Hard Time Keeping Them on TV

    Unscripted TV veteran Greg Lipstone has joined Howard Owens and Ben Silverman as president of the pair’s Propagate production banner. Lipstone left All3Media America in January after two and a half years as CEO. Before that he was a top unscripted TV agent at William Morris Agency and ICM Partners for more than 30 years. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad