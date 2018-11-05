Greg Kinnear in Talks to Star in Canal Plus, Fox Adaptation of ‘War of the Worlds’

Greg Kinnear is in talks to star in “War of the Worlds” from Canal Plus and Fox’s Europe and Africa arm. Sources said Kinnear could take the lead role in the series adaptation of the H.G. Wells’ alien invasion classic.

Kinnear is understood to have seen a script but not signed on for the series as talks continue. Sources close to the project indicated interest is being sounded out with a variety of talent ahead of full production getting underway in 2019.

The 8-part production is coming together as a rival project – “The War of the Worlds” starring Rafe Spall, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Robert Carlyle – readies for launch. That 3-part miniseries is produced by ITV-owned Mammoth Screen for the BBC. It adheres to the original period setting of Wells’ original work.

The Fox and Canal Plus series will move the action to the modern day. It was created and written by Howard Overman (“Merlin”) and will be produced by Urban Myth Films. When the series was greenlit he said his modern adaptation will explore themes of “racial superiority and ethnic conflict” and promised it will be “bold, fresh and relatable.”

Kinnear, who was nominated for an Oscar for “As Good as It Gets,” is the first name being mentioned in association with the Fox-Canal Plus “War of the Worlds.” Fox will run the show its networks in Europe and Africa. It has been moving into originals with this and action drama “Deep State.”

Canal Plus will launch “War of the Worlds” in France and French-speaking territories. Its sales arm, Studiocanal, will sell it elsewhere.