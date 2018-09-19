You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Greenleaf’ Renewed for Season 4 at OWN

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greenleaf Own Network
CREDIT: Eli Ade

Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight.

“‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week with its unique storylines and powerful characters,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more twists and turns from the Greenleaf family in season four.”

In Season 3, all the turbulent forces that Grace’s (Merle Dandridge) return to Memphis unleashed threaten to destroy not just the church her family built, but the family itself. Fallout from last season’s shocking revelation of Bishop’s (Keith David) infidelities with Lady Mae’s (Lynn Whitfield) sister, as well as reverberations from his current dalliance with that insidious Jezebel, Rochelle Cross (LeToya Luckett) lead to all-out war in the Greenleaf home, setting the Bishop and Lady Mae on a collision course that, unless God or Grace intervenes, can only end one way: divorce.

The series also stars Patti LaBelle, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Deborah Joy Winans, Desiree Ross, Lovie Simone, Tye White, and Rick Fox.

“Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner. Viewers can catch up on the show’s complete first and second seasons on Netflix

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Endeavor Eyes Possible Bid for Endemol

    Endeavor Eyes Possible Bid for Endemol Shine

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

  • Maroon 5 - Adam LevineMaroon 5

    Maroon 5 to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

  • Kelly Clarkson Power of Women Variety

    Kelly Clarkson Talk Show Picked Up by NBC Stations

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

  • Bob Bakish: Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned'

    Bob Bakish Says Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned' in a World of Media Mergers

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

  • Viacom’s Channel 5 Makes Major U.K.

    Viacom’s Channel 5 Makes Major U.K. Drama Move

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

  • Les Emmerdeurs

    YouTube Premium Launches French Originals

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

  • Glenn Weiss and Fiancee Jan Celebrate

    Glenn Weiss and Fiancee Jan Celebrate Surprise Emmys Engagement on 'Kimmel'

    “Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight. “‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad