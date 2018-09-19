‘Greenleaf’ Renewed for Season 4 at OWN

“Greenleaf” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the network announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the drama series has aired just four episodes of its third season, with the fifth episode set to air tonight.

“‘Greenleaf’ is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week with its unique storylines and powerful characters,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more twists and turns from the Greenleaf family in season four.”

In Season 3, all the turbulent forces that Grace’s (Merle Dandridge) return to Memphis unleashed threaten to destroy not just the church her family built, but the family itself. Fallout from last season’s shocking revelation of Bishop’s (Keith David) infidelities with Lady Mae’s (Lynn Whitfield) sister, as well as reverberations from his current dalliance with that insidious Jezebel, Rochelle Cross (LeToya Luckett) lead to all-out war in the Greenleaf home, setting the Bishop and Lady Mae on a collision course that, unless God or Grace intervenes, can only end one way: divorce.

The series also stars Patti LaBelle, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Deborah Joy Winans, Desiree Ross, Lovie Simone, Tye White, and Rick Fox.

“Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner. Viewers can catch up on the show’s complete first and second seasons on Netflix