×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Greece Condemns Bombing of TV and Radio Broadcaster

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greek forensic experts search outside the private Greek television station Skai, after a powerful bomb explosion, in Faliro, Athens, on Monday, Dec, 17, 2018. Police said the blast occurred outside the broadcasters' headquarters near Athens after telephoned warnings prompted authorities to evacuate the building, causing extensive damage but no injuriesTV Station Bomb, Athens, Greece - 17 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Petros Giannakouris/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Greek government has condemned the bombing of a major media group in Athens as an “attack by cowardly and dark forces against democracy itself.”

No injuries were reported in the powerful dead-of-night blast outside the offices of the Skai TV channel and radio network. The building also houses leading daily newspaper Kathimerini, which is part of the same media group. According to a police spokesman, anonymous warnings were phoned into a news website and a rival broadcaster about 45 minutes before the bomb went off at 2:37 a.m. Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Greece has a long history of political violence, and has witnessed a resurgence in domestic terror attacks in recent years that have targeted political parties, banks, government institutions and the media. At least two similar attacks in the past three years have been attributed to the far-left Popular Fighters’ Group, but the police declined to say whether Monday’s attack was by the same organization.

The police said a makeshift device, containing up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of explosives, had been placed inside a backpack and hung from a railing outside the building in Athens’ southern suburbs. The explosion caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building, with broken glass littering the pavement, and set off car alarms along the street.

Related

Video footage broadcast on local media showed clouds of smoke billowing from the building. Scenes inside the Skai offices showed shattered windows and desks littered with debris.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a short statement that the attackers “would not achieve their goal…neither to terrorize nor disorient.”

A statement by Skai, a free-to-air broadcaster that has been a fierce critic of Tsipras and his left-leaning Syriza party, criticized the government for ignoring repeated threats against it, while vowing to continue its duty of “checking power with independence and vigor.”

“The terrorist attack we received at dawn today will not hurt us. We are not intimidated, we are not afraid, we are not terrorized, as we have proven for many years.”

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Ryan Murphy - Outstanding Directing for

    Ryan Murphy to Be Honored by Costume Designers Guild

    The Costume Designers Guild has selected Ryan Murphy as the recipient of its distinguished collaborator award. The producer will be honored at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The distinguished collaborator award honors individuals who demonstrate “unwavering support” of costume design and creative partnerships with [...]

  • 'Dark Crystal' Series Cast Includes Nathalie

    'Dark Crystal' Series Voice Cast Includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Taron Egerton

    The upcoming “Dark Crystal” series at Netflix has announced a stacked voice cast. Leading the cast for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” are Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Rian, Brea and Deet, three Gelfling heroes. Other Gelfling characters are voiced by: Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, [...]

  • Greek forensic experts search outside the

    Greece Condemns Bombing of TV and Radio Broadcaster

    The Greek government has condemned the bombing of a major media group in Athens as an “attack by cowardly and dark forces against democracy itself.” No injuries were reported in the powerful dead-of-night blast outside the offices of the Skai TV channel and radio network. The building also houses leading daily newspaper Kathimerini, which is [...]

  • Kathleen FinchDiscovery Executive Session panel, TV

    Discovery Builds HGTV Companion to TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery is readying a home-improvement version of TLC favorite “Say Yes To The Dress,” a signal that the company is working to maximize opportunities to make use of the Scripps cable networks  – including HGTV – it acquired earlier this year. The long-running bridal fashion show will return for a new season on Saturday, January [...]

  • Pete Davidson Sits Out Final 'Saturday

    Pete Davidson Sits Out Final 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches of 2018

    Just hours after “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson posted a message on social media that said he “really [didn’t] want to be on this Earth anymore,” he was absent from the final 2018 live sketches of the late-night sketch comedy show. But although Davidson did not take part in the sketches or appear [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad