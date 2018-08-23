‘Great British Baking Show’ Moves to Netflix in U.S.

Netflix has picked up first-window rights to new seasons of “The Great British Baking Show” in the United States.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it has cut a deal for three new and additional future seasons of the show, which will stream as a Netflix original in the United States. The move follows the shows switch from BBC in the U.K. to Channel 4.

The first of the new seasons — with new hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and new judge Prue Leith — will premiere on Netflix Aug. 31. the second will arrive later this year, with a still-to-be-filmed third new season slated to debut in 2019.

Produced by Love Productions, the show has been a massive ratings hit in the U.K., but drew widespread criticism there over the course of the move to Channel 4 — a move that saw the bulk of the series’ on-camera cast depart. The series had gained a devoted cult following in the U.S. on PBS. But the American public broadcaster lost rights to the show’s initial U.S. window with the deal that saw it move to channel 4 in the U.K.

the third U.K. season of the show will also be made available later this year on Netflix under the title “The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings.”