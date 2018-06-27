‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell And Back’ Renewed by Fox

Fox has renewed “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell And Back” for a second season.

“Gordon gives 100% in everything he does, and he took on the task of turning these restaurants around wholeheartedly,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “He may be these owners’ harshest critic, but he’s also their biggest champion, because he wants them to succeed. When all is said and done, it’s really Gordon’s heart that resonates with viewers, and we can’t wait to see who he helps save next season.”

The series premiere of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell And Back” was averaged a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live plus seven data, making it the summer’s top-rated debut for a new show in the demo. The series is produced by is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Michael Van Briesen, Chris Brogden, and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the unscripted series. According to Fox, the premiere delivered 5.2 million multi-platform viewers.