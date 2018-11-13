‘Good Cop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed.

“‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this classic odd couple father-son story to Netflix.”

Danza starred as Big Tony, a lovable yet not exactly honorable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, TJ (Groban), a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn’s toughest cases. The show also starred Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock, Jr and Bill Kottkamp.

Breckman, the creator of “Monk,” served as showrunner and executive producer. Randy Zisk and Howard Klein also executive produced with Danza producing. The series is inspired by a format from Israeli production company YES, who also serve as executive producers.

The series launched in September to mixed reviews, holding just a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote: “A show with frustratingly little on its mind, ‘The Good Cop’ quickly establishes its two leads as familiar personality types and then reiterates who they are, over and over, for ten episodes, with little modulation or development. Worse, for a show that sets up and solves a new mystery every episode, the show relies on the utter lack of intelligence of both its two leads and everyone around them.”

Deadline first reported the cancellation.