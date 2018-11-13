×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Good Cop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Good Cop
CREDIT: Michele K Short/Netflix

Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed.

“‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this classic odd couple father-son story to Netflix.”

Danza starred as Big Tony, a lovable yet not exactly honorable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, TJ (Groban), a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn’s toughest cases. The show also starred Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock, Jr and Bill Kottkamp.

Breckman, the creator of “Monk,” served as showrunner and executive producer. Randy Zisk and Howard Klein also executive produced with Danza producing. The series is inspired by a format from Israeli production company YES, who also serve as executive producers.

The series launched in September to mixed reviews, holding just a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote: “A show with frustratingly little on its mind, ‘The Good Cop’ quickly establishes its two leads as familiar personality types and then reiterates who they are, over and over, for ten episodes, with little modulation or development. Worse, for a show that sets up and solves a new mystery every episode, the show relies on the utter lack of intelligence of both its two leads and everyone around them.”

Deadline first reported the cancellation.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • The Good Cop

    'Good Cop' Canceled by Netflix After One Season

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

  • Game of Thrones

    Everything We Know About 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

  • Donald Trump, Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Bashes Trump Again: 'Down With This Motherf---er!'

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

  • Jean-Jacques Annaud Enjoys Exploration and Discomfort

    Jean-Jacques Annaud on Experimentation, Moving into Television Series

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

  • Chance the Rapper Cardi B T.I.

    Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. to Judge New Netflix Hip-Hop Music Competition Series

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

  • Patricia Arquette as Tilly in Escape

    TV Review: 'Escape at Dannemora'

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

  • Do You Want To Be A

    How 'Who Wants to Be a Superhero' Reflected Stan Lee's Amazing Legacy and Goofy Charms

    Netflix has pulled the plug on “The Good Cop” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. “‘The Good Cop’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad